Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.