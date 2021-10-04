National 4-H Week is being celebrated locally and nationally this week. Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning opportunities. In Minnesota, more than 66,000 young people take part in 4-H and the organization’s impact is felt throughout the state.
For instance, last year:
• 89% of young people reported working with peers to address problems in their community.
• More than 11,000 youth became more involved in projects focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
• 93% explored a new activity, project or idea.
“Minnesota 4-H is a welcoming place for all youth,” said Danielle Ganje, Extension educator in 4-H Youth Development in Sherburne County. “Our theme for this year’s 4-H Week is ‘Find Your Spark!’ and that’s a great way to describe how 4-H can make a positive impact on a young person’s life. No matter what a kid is interested in, they can explore that deeper in 4-H through independent hands-on learning or available 4-H programs.”
Sherburne County 4-H is celebrating National 4-H Week with an open house on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherburne County fairgrounds in Elk River. The community is invited to come and learn more about 4-H, how to get involved and connect with local 4-H members and volunteers. The open house will feature 4-H project areas, local clubs, and hands-on activities for kids.
4-H is operated by University of Minnesota Extension. To learn more, visit https://extension.umn.edu/local/sherburne.
