Hayden Parham, of the Busy Bees 4-H Club based in Elk River, didn’t let a pandemic keep her from showcasing what she learned in 4-H activities this summer.
She was one of 40-plus individuals to take part in modified virtual showcase environment, a replacement contest for the Sherburne County Fair. The new format, of course, was necessitated by COVID-19.
The Becker girl, 10, had completed the fourth grade through distance learning at a Becker intermediate school and was getting used to meeting virtually through Zoom when she became aware of the virtual contest. She was immediately in on the idea.
Virtual experiences have been a lifeline for her and her family members, who live with a grandparent in the home, which places continued health at the top of their priorities.
She earned a purple ribbon, which ranks higher than a blue ribbon, on her project. It would have been good enough to qualify her for the Minnesota State Fair’s virtual contest had she been a couple of years older.
There are a handful of Sherburne County participants who advanced to state this year for children in grades six and up and one year past high school graduation, according to Danielle Ganje, an Extension 4-H educator who normally offices at the Sherburne County Government Center.
Those from Elk River who qualified and will compete include Arabelle Rohs, Elizabeth Knapp, Theresa Simcoe and Jessica Waldron. Katie Hill, of Princeton, will also represent Sherburne County in the state contest.
Numbers of county contestants were down this year compared to 4-H competitors that topped 100 at last year’s Sherburne County Fair.
Throughout Minnesota, 4-H educators and youth in 4-H put their innovation skills to work as they created and took part in alternative experiences to replace 2020 county fairs.
Here in Elk River that meant Ganje, her administrative assistant Kellie Bossen and summer intern Brittany Bodien put their heads together to come up with a plan after being given some guidelines from the Minnesota Extension Office.
Ganje said she considers herself tech savvy, but admits there was a learning curve to accomplish what they did in a short amount of time.
“We were committed to providing something,” Ganje said. “We didn’t want the kids to lose out. The county fairs are such a highlight to be able to showcase what they learned.”
Youth in 4-H appreciated what they came up with.
“It was not what anyone wished it would be,” Ganje said of the abnormal circumstances. “But the kids were thankful to have an opportunity, especially those who participated.”
Ganje said some said the new format took them outside of their comfort zone and some decided to take a break from a summer project and focus on something else.
For any recent high school graduates, this would be their last chance. At least one of those from Sherburne County has advanced to the state fair’s virtual version of state fair competitions.
Sherburne County 4-H’ers shared their skills and accomplishments with judges in a modified virtual showcase environment in July. Photos and video highlights will be available on the county 4-H Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Sherburne4H.
“This has been a challenging year for 4-H’ers,” Ganje said. “We’re proud of all the kids that participated and how they’ve risen to the occasion to help make this experience happen. We’ve seen some amazing displays of ingenuity from Sherburne County 4-H’ers.”
“The priority of the 4-H program is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development associate dean and state 4-H director.
Results from judging can be viewed online at https://fairentry.com/Fair/Results/14069.
Ganje noted that the events could not have been conducted without the help of families, judges, volunteers, staff and other partners.
“We’re grateful to 4-H supporters for helping us put youth at the center of our alternative fair and creating a memorable, meaningful experience,” she said.
This was Parham’s second year in 4-H. She decided to do an entirely different project this year. She set her sights on creating an outdoor fairy garden after one caught her attention.
She learned a lot.
“I learned how to pick flowers that go together based on the sun and shade that they need,” she said. “I learned how much you have to water them, and I learned how to grow grass and that you need to constantly clip it!”
Her box was built from cedar planks.
With the help of her mom, she drilled drain holes in the bottom.
They added potting soil that filled half the box and then added the flowers and vines. Then they filled the rest of the box with potting soil.
“We added the figures and the glass stones to make the river and stones to make a walkway to the bridge and to the chair and table,” she said. “Then we used a fork to rake the grass seed into the soil. I watered it well. It lives in full to partial sun on our back deck.”
The location of the deck proved challenging, but not for the amount of sun or inclement weather.
A pet turkey that comes on the deck was eating her flowers from her fairy garden and was taking her figures and glass pebbles out of her box and throwing them on the deck and under the deck.
“We had to block off our deck so she couldn’t come on the deck anymore,” she said.
Given a chance to do another fairy garden she said she would pass on adding grass, as she found it to be cumbersome with how much she had to clip the grass to keep the flowers looking good.
“I should have found a ground cover plant that stays low, like moss,” she said.
The judges liked her completed project and how she was able to answer questions and describe what she learned. They called her design “fun and interesting,” and added that the photos helped illustrate what her exhibit was and the work that went into it.
To learn more about 4-H Extension in Sherburne County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Danielle Ganje at ganje@umn.edu or call the Extension office at 763-765-3075.
