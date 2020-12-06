32nd Annual event will offer free meal curbside or delivered; Deadline to sign up for delivery is Dec. 22
by Jim Boyle
Editor
People have counted on the Elk River Community Christmas dinner for more than 30 years, but this year’s will be different.
The 32nd annual Christmas Holiday Dinner will be served by curbside pickup and delivery.
The only people inside the dining hall at the Elk River American Legion will be those preparing the meals and those hustling to get them out the door to a lineup of cars and to those who request a Christmas delivery by phone before Dec. 22.
The serving process will be simplified and streamlined to ensure the safety of the operation. The dinners will be delivered and served curbside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.
The number to call for delivery is 763-441-4457. Ask for Roger or Irene Kostreba. The calls have already started coming in after fliers were hung at Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf.
One of the first people to phone in an order of Christmas Day meals had tears rolling down her cheeks as she made her request, according to the Kostrebas.
“I have never been in this situation,” the caller stated, Roger said. Roger assured her not to worry.
“We’re all in this together,” he said he told her. “We will take care of each other.”
The dinner has always been free and always been open to all. Some people make donations, but nothing is required.
The dinner began in 1989 as a Cub Scouts service project. The dinner was held at the American Legion in Elk River and served almost 200 people. The dinner is still at the American Legion, but serves 900 to 1,000 people on average each year.
The Kostrebas, who are always at the center of planning for the event, are expecting that many or more meals to be needed this year.
“We have been told that the number of Legion dinners served when they went to curbside actually increased,” Roger said.
The Kostrebas say dedicated volunteers and community support make the event possible.
“It gives you a really good feeling,” Irene said.
Typically, more than 40 businesses in the area donate food or money for the dinner. More than 350 dinners are delivered to people who are unable to make it to the American Legion in person. All leftover donations and food are given to the Community Aid Elk River food shelf.
The number of deliveries this year might be higher, but that won’t be known until the Dec. 22 deadline.
The meals that will be delivered will be brought to the door and placed on the steps outside the residence. Those that live in an apartment will receive a call that the driver is almost there, and when someone comes to get the meal it will be set down in front of the person and the delivery driver will step back.
“All drivers will be wearing a mask when they deliver the food,” Irene said.
The choice of pie will be limited pumpkin or apple.
People that pick up their meals curbside will make their selection of pie from their vehicle, the number of meals and what type of milk they would like. The meals themselves will all be identical with portions of turkey, ham, sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy (in a cup), stuffing and corn.
“This is all made possible by a community that cares,” Roger said.
