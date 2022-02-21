Council members look to city staff to prepare findings of fact for denial after discussing location that would sit across from housing
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
A Kwik Trip will likely not be built at the northwest corner of 87th Avenue along Parrish Avenue after the Otsego City Council asked city staff to prepare a findings of fact to deny the proposal during a meeting on Feb. 14.
The convenience store and gas station was proposed within the main commercial corridor of Otsego, which the comprehensive plan guides as commercial land usage, City Planner Daniel Licht said during the meeting.
However, council members expressed concern about building orientation and access. The building would face west, with the fuel islands to the west of the building, with the sole access to the site located by the fuel stations.
“Our job is to make sure it matches with what’s going to be across the street — which is townhomes, and single-family homes next to that,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said. “I struggle a little bit with that.”
Additionally, council members said there were already other gas stations close to the proposed site.
“I just feel like we have so many gas stations,” council member Brittany Moores said. “I just don’t think … that’s the right spot. There’s a vision for downtown Otsego and for me, it’s not there for numerous reasons.”
The Planning Commission had recommended approval of the proposal in an earlier meeting with a 3-2 vote, but similar concerns were expressed by commission members at that meeting.
A Kwik Trip representative said other sites in Otsego had not been looked at. Several council members said they were fine with another Kwik Trip in Otsego, just not at that location.
The first Kwik Trip in Otsego opened in 2016 at 16401 72nd St. NE.
“Kwik Trip is a fine company, I frequent it regularly — I just personally have a hard time with this location going in as a gas station,” Stockamp said.
Council directed staff to prepare a findings of fact for the application to be denied. The findings will be presented at the Feb. 28 meeting.
In other action at the Feb. 14 Otsego City Council meeting, the council:
• Approved the final plat of the fourth addition for Hunter Hills, approved plans and specifications and ordered advertisement for bids for the street maintenance program, and appointed commissioners to advisory commissions as part of the consent agenda.
• Amended the zoning ordinance for accessory structures to remove the five-acre minimum lot requirement for pole building construction in the A1 or A2 zoned districts and allow one detached accessory building in the front yard when no attached garage exists in the R1, R2 and R3 zoned districts.
• Heard a yearly presentation from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Assaults, burglary and criminal damage have gone down in the city, while court-order violations and drug reports have increased.
