The second addition of the Riverbend North development will be moving ahead after being approved by the Otsego City Council during a meeting on Jan. 24.
The apartment complex, located at Highway 101 and County Road 42, was originally approved in July 2018 as a two-phase project. The developer has completed the first phase of 97 units and is moving forward with the second (67 units).
To finance the second phase, the developer is dividing the remaining portion into two lots and having a separate lender for each lot. There would be an ownership agreement between the properties, City Planner Daniel Licht said during the meeting.
“This essentially becomes managed almost like a townhouse does, where you have a homeowners’ association to deal with common exterior issues between the two sections,” Licht said.
During the phase one approval, the city deferred utility availability charges and park dedication fees. These charges and fees would be due when the permit is applied for to start construction on the second phase.
In order for the project to move forward, the council approved: vacating existing drainage and utility easements, the development stage plan and preliminary and final plats, a development contract, and an amendment to the TIF development agreement (to remove a private wastewater facility on the property). The Planning Commission also approved these motions at a meeting on Dec. 7.
In other action at the Jan. 24 Otsego City Council meeting, the council:
• Called for a special meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss the strategic plan, approved funding participation and construction agreement for County State Aid Highway 37, adopted resolutions for street maintenance and street micro-surface, and approved the work program to update the Otsego Comprehensive Plan and proceed as part of the consent agenda.
• Approved a purchase agreement for a well site.
• Authorized recruitment for a full-time finance department position. The position would likely start in the middle of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.