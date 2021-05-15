More than 350 people participated in the city’s Spring Clean Up Day event on April 24.
The city collected the following items for disposal and recycling:
•112 appliances.
•108 TVs (various sizes).
•216 electronic items.
•142 furniture items.
•165 mattresses and box springs.
•12 car seats.
•148 tires.
The city offers a biannual cleanup day each spring and fall.
To dispose of items throughout the year, download this app at . In just minutes, your personalized garbage and recycling calendar will be equipped to send you weekly collection reminders, holiday/weather collection delays, in addition to offering you a search function to help you find local companies who can dispose of items not collected at the curb.
For more information, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/recycling.
