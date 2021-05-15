More than 350 people participated in the city’s Spring Clean Up Day event on April 24.

The city collected the following items for disposal and recycling:

•112 appliances.

•108 TVs (various sizes).

•216 electronic items.

•142 furniture items.

•165 mattresses and box springs.

•12 car seats.

•148 tires.

The city offers a biannual cleanup day each spring and fall.

To dispose of items throughout the year, download this app at . In just minutes, your personalized garbage and recycling calendar will be equipped to send you weekly collection reminders, holiday/weather collection delays, in addition to offering you a search function to help you find local companies who can dispose of items not collected at the curb.

For more information, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/recycling.

