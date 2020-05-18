2-135th Infantry Battalion to Deploy
MANKATO, Minnesota - Nearly 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard's
Mankato-based 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry will deploy in support of
Operation Enduring Freedom in the Horn of Africa.
The group includes soldiers from around Minnesota and nine other states. Local soldiers are from Big Lake, Cambridge, Elk River, Isanti, Monticello, Nowthen, Otsego, Princeton, Ramsey, Rogers, St. Michael and Zimmerman.
"Our battalion will serve as part of a Task Force to improve security
posture at U.S. installations and forward operating bases in the AFRICOM
region, while maintaining a rapidly deployable force prepared to respond to
crisis", said Commander Lt. Col. Charles Rankin.
COVID-19 provided some challenges in final preparations for deployment.
Rankin said the welfare of his soldiers, their families and their employers
was at the center of every decision he made. The unit conducted final
Soldier Readiness Processing in April utilizing social distancing measures
like wearing masks and staggering soldiers testing. They will report to Camp
Ripley the first week of June, train and depart for Fort Bliss, Texas at the
end of the month.
"Our soldiers are ready to deploy, well-trained, fully-equipped and
highly-motivated," said Rankin.
Soldiers in the battalion come from nearly 200 communities around Minnesota,
and age in range from 18 to 52. For 76 soldiers this will be their second
deployment, and for 52 soldiers it will be their third or fourth. More than
one hundred soldiers are in the process of earning a degree or have an
associate degree, while three have an advanced degree. More than 120
soldiers have at least one dependent family member.
There are six major units in the 2-135 Infantry: Headquarters Company in
Mankato and Owatonna, A Company in West St. Paul, B Company in Rochester, C
Company in Winona, D Company in Albert Lea and 1135th Combat Support Company
in Faribault. 2-135 Infantry will be joined by C Company 113th Cavalry
Regiment in LeMars, Iowa and C Company 106th Cavalry Regiment in Aurora,
Illinois.
In lieu of deployment ceremonies at all unit Armories due to social
distancing requirements, the battalion will have a private departure
ceremony at Camp Ripley on June 19th.
