The public is invited to join staff and project leads from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Monday, Oct. 11, for a 169 Redefine Open House at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.
To streamline the inquiries, business owners are welcome from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and residents from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The project team will have the final design and visualizations available for viewing for the 169 Redefine project and will focus on answering questions about the local traffic impacts expected to come with the 2022 phase of this multi-year project. 2022 construction will include:
• Closure of the existing 197th Avenue access across Highway 169 and construction of a new partial access interchange in its place.
• Construction of 10/169/101 interchange reconfigurations and bridge replacement.
A public open house, like this one, will take place annually in anticipation for the following year’s work on 169 Redefine. For more information, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/169Redefine.
