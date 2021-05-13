After nearly 160 hours of training, 13 recruits from Albertville Fire, Baldwin Fire, Elk River Fire, and Zimmerman/Livonia Fire District graduated from the Fire Academy on May 5 in the Zabee Theater at Elk River High School.
“We are proud of the hard work and dedication that these recruits have shown the past few months and we know they will be great assets to their respective departments,” the Elk River Fire Department Facebook page states. “Welcome to the fire service, recruits, and congratulations on a great accomplishment!”
This is the eighth class to graduate from the Elk River Fire Academy. They were welcomed by Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wandersee of the Elk River Fire Department. Elk River Mayor John Dietz provided some remarks as well. State Fire Marshal Jim Smith of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office gave the keynote address.
Wandersee and officials from Albertville, Baldwin and the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District awarded the certificates to the new recruits.
They are:
•Nicholas Greig and Martin Stocke of the Albertville Fire Department
•Daniel Hampton, Tony Hooper, Connor O’Connell and Chad Yess of the Elk River Fire Department
•Brandon Larson, Connor Loscheider, Jordan Sorenson and Kevin Wessel of the Baldwin Fire Department
•Janell Lenz and Benjamin Lidholm, Nick Parmenter Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District
Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District Chief Ryan Maloney said the academy does an excellent job of preparing recruits.
“The ones that go through the Elk River Fire Academy are ready to go once they complete the academy,” he said. “They do a really good job.”
Class leader Parment addressed the academy graduates.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson closed out the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.