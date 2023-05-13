by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self” has led its members to do a lot of good in the community.
The list of local organizations it has assisted in recent years numbers more than two dozen, not to mention other good causes it supports around the world. One of the reasons it can continue to lend the level of support it does year after year is the annual Taste of Elk River.
The 17th Taste of Elk River will be Thursday, May 18, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds. The event, for folks 21 years of age and older, will start at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.
The Taste got its start 18 years ago after a group of Rotarians visited another successful Taste put on by another Rotary Club. Local Rotarians came up with their own version of the event and it has been an annual event ever since, with the exception of 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down.
“It has evolved into an unbelievable event,” said former Rotary president and current member John Osterman.
Over the years, the Taste of Elk River has funded the restoration of Handke Stadium, which was used for the 2014 installment of Hockey Day Minnesota. Usually the money raised at the event goes to groups in the community that are meeting local needs.
The Elk River Rotary has invited many of the finest food, wine and liquor vendors from the area to participate. These vendors will give generously of their time, talents and resources to bring guests an exceptional evening of taste sensations, according to the Rotary’s website.
“All of the money we make goes out to the community,” said Rotarian Dirk Barrett, one of the many event coordinators.
Admission is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For those interested in sampling a private tasting tent sponsored by First Bank Elk River, that’s an extra $20. First Bank Elk River is also this year’s signature sponsor in addition to sponsoring the private tent that allows sampling of extraordinary wines along with exquisite food, live music and cocktail surprises.
Tickets are available from all Rotarians and a host of locations throughout the community, including Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Office, The Bank of Elk River, First Bank Elk River, Northbound and Westbound Liquors as well as Willy’s on the Water in Big Lake. They are also available online at tasteofelkriver.com.
Online orders can be picked up at the door on the day of the event.
Admission includes samples from all food and beverage stations along with a souvenir tasting glass and other entertainment at the event.
There are raffles and a silent auction.
Check out the latest Community United Podcast by the Sherburne County Area United Way, which features longtime Elk River Rotarian John Osterman. If can be found at https://sherburneunitedway.org/podcast/
