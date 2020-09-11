Nominees are needed to fill two seats on the Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors. These are three-year terms, which begin January 1, 2021. The election will take place on September 25. Nominees need to turn in a Letter of Intent by September 16, and those letters are available at the center. Board members are the decision-makers of our senior center and fill a very important volunteer role. Please call me at 763-295-2000 if you want more details about this volunteer position.
All members of the Monticello Senior Center are encouraged to vote in the election to fill two Board of Directors positions. To be a member, people must be at least 55 years old and have participated in senior center activities a minimum of 12 times during the past year. The election will be held in the community center Mississippi Room from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 25. Absentee ballots will be available for those unable to vote in person.
The Monticello Senior Center Annual Meeting will be held after the Board of Directors election on Friday, September 25. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and will take place in the Mississippi Room. Activity and financial reports will be given, and election results announced. Physical distancing protocol will be followed for the safety of all.
Physical distancing protocol will also be followed on the day that influenza immunizations will be administered at our center. This service will be provided on Friday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both the regular and high dose vaccines will be available. Medicare and other health insurance companies will be billed, so be sure to bring your insurance card. Appointments are required and people can call us at 763-295-2000 to make yours.
Most of us know people with dementia. Do you want to become more knowledgeable about the disease? We would like to extend a free one hour of virtual education about dementia on September 15 and October 14 at either 2 or 7 p.m. each of those days. Please consider signing up to become a Dementia Friend - you can learn a lot in an hour. The one-hour session is a face-to-face discussion led by a Dementia Friends Champion; it’s not a formal training or education session. The session is informal and includes fun activities and interaction. You’ll learn what dementia is and tips for communicating with people who have dementia. You can sign up to come to the center for the virtual session or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Please contact me at the senior center to obtain the link to the very simple registration. If you need help setting up Zoom, just let me know.
Our first Dog Day Thursday event held last week went really well. We served 30 people a tasty meal, which included a hotdog, bag of chips, pickle, ice cream cup, and bottle of water. Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Thursday in September and the cost is $4. The hot dogs will be grilled, and the meals served in the patio area outside the Mississippi Room. You can eat outside, in the Mississippi Room, or pick up your meal curbside to take with you. Eating areas will be set to adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing rule, so numbers are limited. You do need to contact the senior center to reserve your meal by 1 p.m. the Wednesday before you wish to eat. Please bring a check or exact payment of $4 with you when you come to eat.
You can once again come to the senior center to take a driver’s class. The senior center will be partnering with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide those classes at our center. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on Tuesdays, September 22 and October 13, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please mail $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance or you can stop by with payment. Checks are payable to the senior center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
We also ask you to sign up in advance to come and watch the movies we will be showing on Mondays at 1 p.m. The movies will be shown in the large community center Mississippi Room and we can very safely space people out in that room so more people can attend. The movie may be a new release or a memorable classic. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings at 763-295-2000 to find out which movie will be shown that day. I invite you to call us to register to come and watch one or all of the Movie Mondays features.
We want to thank Alice Kantor and her family for the financial contribution that was made to the senior center in memory of Alice’s husband, Dick. A nameplate reading, “In Memory of Richard/Dick Kantor” is being engraved on a nameplate that will be mounted on the beautiful oak Memorial & Gift Plaque hanging in the center. People can donate $100 or more in memory of or in honor of another person and have that name added to the plaque. Donations can also be made as a gift.
Remember that we have homemade masks available at the senior center. If you need one, let us know, there is no charge.
Sunday is National Grandparents Day. This national holiday was established in 1978 to honor grandparents for the love and support they give their grandchildren. Happy Grandparents Day to all you grandmas and grandpas!
