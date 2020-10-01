A crowded field is vying for two, four-year seats on the Lakeville City Council this fall.
Incumbents filed for re-election, as there are eight candidates in the City Council race.
City Council members Luke Hellier and Brian “Baldy” Wheeler filed for re-election, and the other candidates are John Bermel, Richard Henderson, Mike Robole, Hesham “Sham” Shaaban, Robert Vandenbos and Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar.
Early voting has already started and more information about voting is at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information and sos.state.mn.us.
Following are responses to Sun Thisweek’s election questionnaire. Responses were not received from Wheeler and Shaaban.
John Bermel
Age: 57
Family: Wife Kris, children Mitchell, 25, and Lydia, 20
Occupation: Director of Security and Emergency Management at Carleton College in Northfield. Retired Apple Valley Police captain.
Education: BA in organizational management and communication, Concordia University-St. Paul; Master of Divinity, Luther Seminary, St. Paul
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Apple Valley Traffic Safety Committee; Boy Scout Troop 269 Committee chair and leader; Concordia University-St. Paul Criminal Justice Advisory Committee; Dakota Communications Center Law Enforcement Operations Committee alternate; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14 Board; Haiti Teen Challenge Board; Hosanna Church Vision Board, past president; Lakeville North Speech Booster Board and speech judge; Lakeville Baseball Association Board, level director and coach; Lakeville Football Association coach; Lakeville Swim and Dive Team volunteer; LOGIS Public Safety Steering Committee; Prairie Lakes/Southern Skies Scouting District Committee; South Metro Storm Swim Team volunteer; YMCA Burnsville Community Board.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I am reliable. I have done public service for decades as a vocation. My family and a significant support system has been beside me every step of the way. I am experienced. My experience managing municipal resources, including a multi-million dollar budget of the taxpayers’ money, has prepared me to make challenging decisions based on the values of the community as Lakeville grows. I am collaborative. My history of board and committee experience has helped shape me as a leader who works to develop consensus, policy, and actions that accomplish goals and bring a vision to life.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
I have a record of sustained service to the community through serving on local and regional boards. This experience has shaped me into a leader who seeks to collaborate and work with others to find the best solution to address issues and bring a vision to life. I am an experienced senior-level leader in a municipal setting with an established history of working with others to make decisions and set policy in the best interest of a city and its residents. I am experienced in leading high visibility efforts that relate to the needs of businesses, schools, and housing.
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
The 2019 Met Council Population and Housing Estimates show Lakeville has added over 3,700 houses and 9,800 people over the last ten years. For perspective, 1 out of every 4 new houses built in Dakota County is built-in Lakeville and close to 1 out of every 3 new people in Dakota County settle in Lakeville. It is important for the City Council to evaluate the impact of this growth on city infrastructure and services and keep services in pace with growth. We also need to prioritize economic development, a variety of housing choices, and maintaining Lakeville’s community charm.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
A number of facilities are in need of expansion or upgrading and there is increased demand for athletic fields and indoor athletic spaces as a result of population growth. The city is planning two large scale projects, upgrading Antlers Park and a new Avonlea community park. While a bond referendum is necessary and the community supports it, the timing is not good. In February over half of community members surveyed favor a bond issue for parks at some level. Economic conditions have changed since the survey. Because of the current economic uncertainty, I think it would be wise to hold off on a bond referendum and revisit once the economy stabilizes. I encourage exploring opportunities to expand and improve trail systems through partnership with bordering communities and the county. High-Performance Partnerships provide unique funding opportunities that could allow the city to address trail needs through shared funding and grants.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Families and businesses are the top priority. They have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. We must rebuild our economy. Lakeville has done solid work in meeting this priority through the Small Business Emergency Grant Program, now in its second round. This grant program provides emergency assistance to small businesses affected by COVID-19. It is also important for the city to remain creative and flexible to meet needs as Lakeville has done, for example, with its Temporary Outdoor Customer Service Area policy.
Luke Hellier, incumbent
Age: 35
Family: Wife, Josi; kids, Betty (7), Annie (5), Wally (2)
Occupation: Senior account executive at Public Affairs Company
Education: BA, political science – St. John’s University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Board member – Dakota County Broadband Board (2018 – present); volunteer – Lakeville Public Safety Foundation (2017 – present); commission member – Dakota County Planning Commission (2015 - 2017); task force member – ISD 194 Long Term Facilities Task Force (2015 - 2017); former delegation director – Lakeville Youth in Government (2008 – 2016); former president – Edina Lions Club (2012)
1) Why should people vote for you?
I love Lakeville. It’s the greatest city in Minnesota and it has been an honor serving our community the last three years on the council. In my first term I have made public safety, roads, and keeping property taxes low my top priorities. I’ve supported an increase in our police force each year to ensure Lakeville remains the safest large city in the state. I’m also proud of the work we did to bring officer worn cameras to our department while prioritizing citizen and officer protection. If re-elected I will continue to focus on the successes in these areas.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
Beyond serving on the City Council, I have the privilege to serve as a member of the Dakota County Broadband Board (DBB). The DBB is made up of elected officials from each of the cities in the county. Each city has a unique set of needs so this position requires the ability to seek and understand other perspectives – a skill that I continue to use to advocate for the best interest of our community. I am always available for feedback on issues and can be reached at 612-237-2551.
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
As I mentioned four years ago in the first campaign, I believe one of the greatest characteristics as a city is our small-town identity, which I intend to protect as we grow. I have supported a variety of housing developments including market rate apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes to ensure we provide opportunities for people at all stages of life. At the same time, it is important we focus public safety, parks, and business development to accommodate growth.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
Earlier this year, the council had discussed placing a park bond referendum on the ballot. It has been over 20 years since the voters have had the opportunity to vote on increased investment in our parks beyond our normal schedule of capital investment projects. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that the parks, trails, and lakes are extremely valuable to our city and residents. I supported putting the issue on the ballot, but we ultimately decided to delay the vote due to the recommendation of the Parks and Natural Resources Committee. I support that recommendation because it gives families and the city the chance to see how budgets settle in a changing economic environment.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
I am proud of the work the city staff and council has undertaken in response to help ease the burden on our local community as we rebuild our way of life and restore our economy. From expanding the size of patios at restaurants voting to dedicate nearly $1 million in federal dollars to support our small businesses - each of these actions has helped lessen the impact the pandemic has had on us. Moving forward, the city will need to be nimble and efficient to meet continued issues as they arise. Lakeville has been a regional leader in growth with over 400 new homes built each year. The growth not only increases the overall tax base for the city, it’s an acknowledgment that Lakeville is attracting new residents eager to be a part of what the community has to offer. This will allow our community to rebound quicker than others.
Richard Henderson
Age: 61
Family: Wife Stacy, 5 daughters
Occupation: Small business owner (publish Home Business Magazine), business podcast
Education: Bachelor’s Science civil engineering, Master’s Business Administration, advanced degree from the U.S. Military’s Joint Forces Staff College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 210 in Lakeville. I volunteered with its sponsorship of the VFW 100th anniversary celebration during Pan-O-Prog 2019; that included the Vietnam War Memorial replica. I am chairman of the Taste of Lakeville event sponsored by Lakeville Rotary, which raises funds for a wide range of community needs.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I am a political outsider not supported by any special interest. I’ll do what’s right for Lakeville, and not what special interests might pull strings on. Furthermore, with my military leadership experience (retired U.S. Navy captain), technical background (licensed civil engineer); and small business owner experience; I offer a unique set of skills and perspectives. I have good ideas and a vision to manage Lakeville’s growth, improve economic development, and keep Lakeville “family-Friendly.” I live “fiscal management” each day and will of course keep public safety a No. 1 priority. Visit VoteRichardHenderson.com for more details.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
As a senior military officer having led eight separate commands, I have been accountable for leading the broadest range of decision-making groups. Closer to home, as Taste of Lakeville chair, I work with many community leaders and organizations, including for a scaled down TOL this year due to COVID-19. My military experience always required that I make decisions in the best interests of the unit, to do what’s right, and to set aside any personal biases. I am not endorsed by any special interest. I am non-partisan and will always make decisions in the best interests of our residents.
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
Yes, I do have concerns about the pace. In knocking on people’s doors to campaign, growth and the pace of housing development is a “number one” concern. Housing development is a key component of managing growth responsibly. As a licensed civil engineer who worked in transportation, I understand the demands that new housing has on infrastructure; that it must keep pace with development. Another concern is to use market-based solutions to increase the range of housing availability, to offer more affordable housing options for younger first-time home buyers and our growing senior citizen population.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
I believe improved parks and recreational facilities are integral to responsible growth, economic development, and rising home values. Parks are part of a growing community that wants to stay competitive. Our “Envision Lakeville” survey identified parks as a top priority. A park bond referendum should stay focused on larger projects such as the Antlers Park expansion, Avonlea Community Playfield, East Community Park; and other larger capital park projects. The only realistic way to fund these is through bonding, which will also free up resources for many unfunded park needs. Today’s record low interest rates make bonding extremely competitive. But Lakeville already spends $13 million in annual debt service, so we have to monitor long-term debt and growing park maintenance costs. I generally support a park bond, but recommend further community outreach – post COVID-19 - to survey public support and review any decline in the city’s financial condition.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Regarding priorities, small business owners (i.e. restaurant operators, retail outlets) who directly serve clientele, have been broadsided by COVID-19 shutdowns, and need the highest level of support. Lakeville’s small business emergency grant program should continue to be re-purposed for our at-risk small business. With Lakeville’s Community and Economic Development department taking the lead, prioritize additional resources for at-risk citizens; such as senior citizens and those whose jobs have been lost/downsized. The requires aggressive outreach to community organizations and communications with citizens, such as through the Thrive! Newsletters and Chamber of Commerce. To obtain more financial resources for COVID-19 support, city leaders should prioritize aggressive outreach for federal and state support (i.e. Minnesota’s department of employment/economic development). To maximize funding for pandemic support, review all non-essential city expenditures. Also review expenditures that could be delayed to re-purpose for economic recovery. Some payments for city services could also be delayed.
Mike Robole
Age: 54
Family: Wife Vicki, sons: Jake and wife Sami; Zach and wife Rachel; Nick
Occupation: Local small business owner
Education: Master’s in management; BA in operations management
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was heavily involved in the various activities and sports in which my children participated while growing up. I was also the president of the Apple Valley Traveling Baseball Association, and I served on the board for the Apple Valley Athletic Association. Outside of those activities I have served on the Buildings an Grounds Committee and the Board of Directors for Dodge Nature Center. I have been involved in numerous builds for Habitat for Humanity while also serving on their Welcoming Committee. In addition I have served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I’m running for City Council because I want to be an advocate for the voice of the people. I would like to help people realize that some of the biggest changes in their lives often come from using their voice right in the community in which they live.
I come asking for Lakeville’s vote admitting I do not know the answer to every issue. What I do know is that I can lead, I will ask questions, I will listen and I will make decisions based on what I am hearing from the people in our outstanding community.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
Prior to owning a small business, I worked in a corporate setting for over 30 years. During that time I worked on countless teams which involved listening to perspectives, analyzing facts, determining an achievable goal and formulating a plan for success.
Something voters should know about me is that at my core I am a proponent of our democracy and the will of the people. Citizens will know their best interest is my main priority. I will encourage them to use me as a means to make the changes they want to see, not the other way around.
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
I am happy to see the community grow. My biggest concern is that the pace of housing development stays in alignment with the overall planning we have for the city. We need to constantly be assessing our plan to meet the ever changing needs of the city.
Looking at this pace, my priorities would be to make sure we preserve adequate green space, provide efficient transportation, sustain or create the proper infrastructure of roads, sidewalks, and biking paths, adequately create business partnerships that offer goods and services and provide affordable housing that aligns with the financial abilities of people.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
In addition to having a detailed outline of park needs and costs, initial survey indications showed slightly more residents supported a bond referendum than opposed it.
It cannot be overstated how great the economic costs to families, businesses, and our city in general have been due to COVID-19. We are still unsure what the final economic impact will be on our city’s finances.
Given that the survey was not substantial one way and conducted before the shutdowns, I do not feel it is prudent to push forward on such a bond referendum at this time. I suggest that we pause on the move until we have a clear view of the final financial impact of the pandemic on our city. Once that is better understood, we can reassess the overall financial needs of the city and reevaluate the support for a referendum to discern if it is the right choice.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
The pandemic has caused all of us to change our lives in some fashion. We need to view this as an opportunity to learn, grow, and develop into a stronger community.
We need to ensure that we have safe learning environments and that we are making choices that allow all children to have access to education. We need to focus on housing that includes affordable choices for those that have suffered financially. We need to work with local businesses to find what we can do to get them back on their feet and keep them from closing permanently. Last, we need to provide the right social infrastructure with proper city facilities and spaces that provide physical and mental health benefits as well as allow people to socialize and connect with each other. I believe it will take all of us working together to define a successful path into the future.
Robert Vandenbos
Age: 52
Family: Daughters Isabella and Katarina
Occupation: Currently unemployed
Education: Bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University; United States Air Force Inflight Aerial Refueling Specialist (Boom Operator), Desert Storm veteran
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Volunteer Patrol Director for the Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I am committed to being a cheerleader for Lakeville!
Bringing together our neighbors and businesses to engage with our city government and community. Building bridges of unity for all to enjoy our parks and trails. Ensuring the current commitment to Public Safety.
Valuing our environmental care. Promoting understanding and access to all. Keeping accountable to the Envision Lakeville Process Plan. Simply, just being enthusiastic and exited to represent Lakeville on the City Council.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
My volunteer position as Patrol Director has the direct accountability of over 80 volunteer patrollers, a leadership team consisting of two assistant patrol directors, medical advisors, and team leaders achieving goals of personal/public safety, ongoing training in Outdoor Emergency Care, CPR and proficiencies in skiing/snowboarding and toboggan handling.
The people of Lakeville should have my trust and confidence making the best decisions for our community, as my daughters are starting their journey through college, hoping they return to Lakeville to choose to raise a family, start a business and be involved with their neighbors, and close to Dad!
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
Yes. I am concerned that the pacing of our fantastic housing growth be consistently monitored for the infrastructure of our roads, accessible transportation, schools and parks, and effects on our environment. My perspective aims to listen and seek for any unintended consequences that may present itself and to act on it on report back to our community.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
I support the park bond referendum. I am new and on an exciting growth curve about learning this topic area. I am concerned about the timing of that for our voters with the current situation of the pandemic. One of the reasons that so many people enjoy Lakeville is for our parks, paths, bike trails, horse trails, playgrounds and lakes. I would hope that our housing growth matches with our recreational programs and parks.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
I would like to encourage residents and businesses to listen to each other and reach out for those who are hurting during this time of COVID-19. First, let us make sure or children and seniors are safe and cared for. Getting the word out about the outreach program Lakeville Cares, located on the Lakeville city website is a start. For our local businesses, explore and buy something that you have never thought about doing locally. This simple step can make a big difference, especially to a small Lakeville business.
Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar
Age: 64
Family: Wife Mary Jo, two adult sons — Matthew and Aaron
Occupation: Retired human resources specialist and lead program analyst, current volunteer coordinator Armed Forces Service Center
Education: St. Cloud State University alumni and Community College of the Air Force
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: 30-plus years volunteer with the Armed Forces Service Center, elected three times as their Board of Directors president, and served in various committee chair positions with the Armed Forces Service Center. Served as Assistant Scoutmaster with Lakeville Troop 261.
1) Why should people vote for you?
I’m a problem solver. I have always believed all levels of government work for the people, not vice versa. I avoid making rush decisions on matters that will affect others. I truly welcome input from anyone no matter how much they may disagree with me. If I lack knowledge of a particular issue I won’t vote my feelings - I use resources to learn what is not known - proof is what I chose for Lakeville. Researching all the outlying communities around the Twin Cities Lakeville was not only the top choice but a place to call home in the future.
2) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
In the military and civilian careers I learned to work as a team with people from every part of the country. I was a member and leader of many groups involved in decision-making hiring initiatives, budgetary and operational matters that impacted all stakeholders as well as the general public. Trust was not only expected in my entire career work; but, required. Trust is not something that one cannot just talk about, as actions speak louder than words. Decision making for the best interest of the city is equally important as decision making for its residents in building trust.
3) Do you have any concerns about the pace of housing development in the city? Why or why not?
From what research I’ve done it seems Lakeville’s population growth is at a healthy level, with a few peak years. With the ongoing housing development happening, I would like to see our city mandate that future developments include a park/recreational area within the new development. In addition, with housing development it would be irresponsible of Lakeville management to not up front increase our law enforcement to support the needs of this growth to continue and maintain our neighborhood and roadway safety that we appreciate.
4) The city has discussed a park bond referendum in recent years. What do you think the city’s approach should be to Parks and Recreation Department facilities and their funding?
Lakeville has an abundance of large park areas well spread out. I support a park bond referendum. Our parks provide excellent outdoor recreational, restive, and family event gathering options. Additionally, our parks provide a positive impact to visitors of our community. Seeking out cost effective options, like establishing volunteer position opportunities to assist within Lakeville Parks and Recreation to coordinate and invite local youth groups, such as Boy/Girl Scouts, and other local environmental groups, middle and high school science classes, and citizen groups to assist in performing routine clean up to maintain our parks and reduce costs. Additionally, work with local schools and businesses to establish an ongoing clean up/general maintenance schedule. Would give city officials, including department heads, opportunity to hear from those attending as to what their concerns regarding our parks, park design, and safety concerns within our parks to understand what our residents seek regarding our parks.
5) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
I would first want input from groups, residents and businesses and conduct face-to-face or web-based video conferencing meetings with those willing to sit down and talk. First it would establish how much harm has been done to each, and what the risk is of losing businesses - residents too if they are at the more vulnerable levels trying to survive on money no longer coming in. Setting priorities and making decisions without fully knowing which issues are critical and which can be held off is not only typical politics, but foolish. If I win, I plan to hit the ground running and consider COVID-19 to crucial to ignore. Ultimately the council needs to find out the level of harm being done to those living and working in the city before taking an actions which could potentially make things worse. I am not a politician, I am a career problem solver.
