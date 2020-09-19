Editorial cartoon for Sept. 19, 2020

Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Lakeville resident accepted to medical school
- COVID-19 cases causes Wyoming Elementary to close in-person learning
- Influx of homeless residents raise questions in Bloomington
- Attack target turned out to be off-duty police officer
- Semi full of ice cream coming to Rosemount
- Princeton Youth Hockey Association faces financial challenge
- Anoka County History: A history of retail in Blaine
- Zimmerman veteran returns home with unforgettable hero's parade
- Stinson Country Style Meats brings local option for fresh meat
Images
Videos
Commented
- National pastime, national disgrace (3)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- COVID threat is being overstated (2)
- Letter: Eloquent but flawed defense of Skogquist (1)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Optics are terrible for faith in elections (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.