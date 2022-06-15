Prior to May 31, Maria Matysik’s biggest track and field thrill was making varsity as a ninth-grader this year and becoming a teammate of Edina track legend Maddie Dahlien
But that changed on a cloudy afternoon at Wayzata High Stadium when Matysik ended the month of May by qualifying for the State Class AAA Meet in the high jump.
“I had no idea I would make it to state,” Matysik said with a silver medal on a red ribbon around her neck.
To make it to state in an individual event, an athlete has to either meet the state qualifying standard, which is 5-4 for the high jump, or finish first or second in one of the eight sections.
“I thought 5-4 would be hard,” Matysik said. “My best was 5-2 at the Edina Invitational.”
Suddenly, Matysik was one of the last two jumpers in the Section 6AAA Meet, and it dawned on her that by making 5-2 she would gain a state berth. Meredith Smith of Minneapolis Southwest cleared 5-2 along with Matysik, and then made 5-4 and 5-6 to take the gold medal.
Last season, Matysik was jumping for South View Middle School’s track and field team, so the jump to varsity this season was no certainty. But Matysik and her South View teammate, Reese McConnell, made Edina’s top three in the high jump along with junior Kayla Thomas.
Asked how she made the transition from middle-school competition to the prestigious Class AAA Meet in just one year, Matysik’s five-word answer was: “Good teammates and good coaches.”
She added, “In the Edina program, we get constructive criticism from each other and from the coaches ... mostly ‘lift your knee’ or ‘arch your back.’”
Matysik is a tall high jumper, which in some ways is an advantage, but her event is mostly about leg spring and technique. She meets the criteria in both of those areas.
“It’s exciting to be on the Edina track team,” Matysik said. “I met Maddie Dahlien, which was amazing. There are so many girls on the team, and I have made a lot of friends this year.”
When she isn’t competing in track and field, Matysik is on the Edina cheer team. Matysik concluded the spring season by making an all-time best of 5-4 to place third at state.
With an exciting future ahead, she might soon be the one other Edina High girls track athletes will try to model.
