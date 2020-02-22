The 2019-20 girls hockey season began with Edina losing a 1-0 decision to Andover in early November, and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, that will be the rematch for the State Class AA Tournament championship at Xcel Energy Center.
Since the loss to Andover, Edina has won 28 consecutive games, including shutouts over Burnsville (4-0) and Maple Grove (3-0) in the first two rounds of the state tourney.
In the Maple Grove game, the Hornets had goals from sisters Tella and Vivian Jungels before Lucy Bowlby capped the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the third period.
“Uma Corniea [the starting Edina goalie] was huge for all 51 minutes,” said Hornet head coach Sami Reber.
Talking about the rematch with Andover, Reber said, “They’re a very skilled team. It’s going to be a battle between two teams that have a great rivalry.”
Minnetonka lost a 4-3 overtime game to Andover in the other semifinal game Feb. 21 at Xcel Energy Center. The Skippers led for much of the game, but Andover tied the score 3-3 on a goal with under a minute left in the third period, and then the Huskies scored the game-winner 18 seconds into overtime.
Minnetonka’s goals were scored by defensemen Hanna Baskin and Lisa LaRoche and forward Lacey Martin.
“Five-on-five, we kept them at bay,” said Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano. “But they were able to accumulate shots on the power play. We were a minute short of going to the championship game.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.