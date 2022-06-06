In 1513 Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon traveled from Puerto Rico to south Florida, searching for what became known as the Fountain of Youth.
Ponce de Leon never found the fountain, but talked about it until his death. The fountain was purported to restore youth to any person who drank or bathed in its waters.
More than 500 years later, Edina men’s slowpitch softball players could make a case that the Fountain of Youth has finally been discovered in the City of Edina’s water supply.
Mike Fricke was the first to rediscover his youth May 18 at Van Valkenburg Park. His team, Bunny’s Bar & Grill, had only nine men on hand for a game against their 35 & Over League rivals, the Boys of Summer. So Fricke, usually content in his role as team manager, volunteered to play.
His son Bryan asked Mike: “Are you sure?”
“Let’s go!” Mike replied.
So the 78-year-old manager became the oldest player ever to compete in Edina Men’s Rec Softball. He will turn 79 in October, so he beat the previous record holder, the late Dick Higgins, who played in his last game at 78 years and six months.
Mike Fricke made an out his first time at bat, but ripped a base hit between first base and second base on his next try. He hit another ball to the outfield later on, but he stepped in a divot on the way to first and fell, scraping his arm in the process. His blood was a badge of honor. He never rubbed or cleaned the wound until the game ended.
Bunny’s had a 13-3 lead early in the game, but the Boys of Summer had a 10-run fifth inning to tie the score 13-13.
In the bottom of the seventh, with bases loaded, one out, and the score tied 19-19 Kevin Fricke, one of Mike’s three ball playing sons, hit a fly ball that fell beyond the reach of Boys of Summer center fielder Kevin “Nuke” Lynch to end the game.
No one was more excited about the win than Mike Fricke, who said, “Sure, I have a wounded arm, but I had a blast tonight. This all began with my first softball game in 1964. I never play now unless we’re shorthanded. We only had nine, so this was my chance.”
The elder statesman of the Fricke clan played catcher all seven innings. There was one close play at the plate on which he scooped a long throw just as a runner crossed the plate.
“I thought we had the game under control when it was 13-3,” Bryan Fricke said. “But the Boys of Summer started hitting the ball. Give them credit for a good comeback. To have 10 men in the field, we needed Pops to play. He had two nice hits and drove in a run.”
Mike Fricke said, “I might be a little bit sore tomorrow morning, but that’s part of the game.”
Asked about his future in the game during a postgame press conference, Mike said, “I would like to play one more game when I’m 79 and maybe another one after I turn 80.”
Sons Kevin, Kenny and Bryan might have something to say about that along with Mike’s wife Patti Jo and his grandson Dane, who also plays for Buny’s. But if Mike has his way, his bat and glove with be locked and loaded every time he heads for the park.
The Glory of Youth
Mike Fricke was not the only player to sip from the Fountain of Youth May 18 at Van Valkenburg Park.
Longtime friends and teammates Dave Mielke and Jimmy Williams, now in their 50s, took a step back in time during a 16-6 victory over the Bruce Avenue All-Stars. Williams went four-for-four with two doubles, while Mielke, once heralded as the premier home run hitter on Wednesday nights, went three-for-four and hit his first double since the Obama administration.
Mielke has taken off some weight for the 2022 season and was seen going to the batting cages numerous times this winter. Maybe the batting cages were his Fountain of Youth.
Another veteran for the Love Handles, second baseman and coach Rick LaVercombe, has been unable to play this season, but will hopefully be back sometime soon after surgery last week.
At full strength, the Love Handles are a match for any team, even Bunny’s.
“We have played in the championship games here for the last five years and won three titles,” Mike Fricke said. “We have a great rivalry with the Love Handles, of course. They beat us last summer, when it felt like we were playing against 11 guys.”
In the spring of 2021, Love Handles Hall-of-Fame infielder Tim “Kidd” McGovern died following a battle with cancer. His teammates dedicated the championship playoff game to him and the Love Handles shut out Bunny’s 24-0 with Kidd’s younger brother Patrick in the pitchers’ circle.
