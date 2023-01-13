January is Radon Action Month, an annual reminder of the importance of checking homes for radon. As part of Radon Action Month, Edina’s Health Division is offering $5 test kits to residents.

Radon is an odorless and colorless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter and build up in homes through unsealed areas such as cracks in the concrete slab. The accumulation can reach dangerous levels, which is why testing is important.

Load comments