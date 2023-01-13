January is Radon Action Month, an annual reminder of the importance of checking homes for radon. As part of Radon Action Month, Edina’s Health Division is offering $5 test kits to residents.
Radon is an odorless and colorless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter and build up in homes through unsealed areas such as cracks in the concrete slab. The accumulation can reach dangerous levels, which is why testing is important.
“There is no safe level of radon. Testing the current radon level in your home is the first step toward figuring out what you need to do to keep your family safe,” Lee Renneke, the city’s environmental health specialist, said in a press release. “The Minnesota Department of Health recommends testing your home every two to five years.”
Testing is easy and takes three to seven days. The best time to test is during the heating season, but it can be done any time of year. Tests should be conducted in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied.
Test kits can be purchased weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Edina Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St. Residents can enter through the exterior police door, to the right of the main City Hall doors. Kits are also sold in home improvement stores and online for approximately $10 to $15 each.
Residents should not rely on test results from neighbors’ homes. Even the house next door can have very different radon levels. The only way to know if your home has high radon levels is to test.
If a home’s level is at or above 4 piC/L, owners should consider verification testing and having a radon mitigation system installed. The Minnesota Department of Health keeps a list of certified radon mitigation contractors at bit.ly/380R31s. More information about radon in Minnesota can be found online at health.state.mn.us/radon.
Radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the United States.
