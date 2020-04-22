Along with fire departments across Minnesota, the Edina Fire Department is collecting homemade cloth masks at its Fire Stations No. 1 and 2, 6250 Tracy Ave. and 7335 York Ave. Masks can be left in the bins outside the stations until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
“We’re always happy to help however we can,” said Fire Chief Tom Schmitz, about Gov. Tim Walz’s ask to help collect homemade cloth masks at fire stations across the state.
The masks will be distributed to congregate care facilities in Edina.
For more information, contact the Edina Fire Department at 952-826-0330
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.