The 2018-19 school year was the best ever for Edina High sports, as the Hornets won a state-record eight team championships.
This remarkable journey began in the fall of 2018 with state championships in girls swimming, boys cross country and girls tennis. Then it was on to the winter season with championships in boys Alpine skiing, boys swimming, girls hockey and boys hockey. In the spring of 2019, Edina athletic director Troy Stein had to make room for more trophies as Edina the Hornets won a boys golf title.
Edina is off to another good start this season with fall state championships in boys soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and girls cross country.
Many of the high achievers on our Top 40 Athletes list for 2019 competed on the championship high school teams. Others have found success in the college ranks, and then, of course, there is our perennial selection, Anders Lee, the NHL standout with the New York Islanders.
Congratulation to these athletes and many others who made 2019 a banner year for Edina sports.
Evelyn Adams
The Edina High track and field star closed out her high school career by winning the 100-meter hurdles title in the State Class AA Meet at Hamline University. She is now competing for Montana State University.
Carl Berghult
Everything Berghult touched turned to gold in 2019. He helped the Edina High Alpine skiing team to a state title and followed by helping the Hornets win the state boys golf title in the spring.
Drew Bishop
Bishop enjoyed a winning senior year in two sports at Edina High. He played defense for the state Class AA-champion Hornet hockey team and was an All-Lake pitcher for the baseball team. During the summer of 2019, he was the No. 1 pitcher for the Edina Legion baseball team that finished second to Excelsior in the State Tournament.
Sophia Boman
Boman was named All-State for the third consecutive year as a midfielder for the Edina High girls soccer team. The University of Minnesota recruit led the Hornets to a conference-championship tie with Minnetonka. She was recently named a high school All-American. As a side note, Boman was Edina’s 2019 homecoming queen.
CC Bowlby
The middle of three Bowlby sisters led Edina to the state Class AA girls hockey title as one of the senior captains. She recently won an ECAC Rookie of the Week Award while playing for Dartmouth College.
Grace Bowlby
The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey program has been near the top of the NCAA rankings ever since the former Edina defenseman arrived on campus. She has helped the Badgers to an 18-1-1 record through their first 20 games this season.
Ben Brinkman
Brinkman joined the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team a year ahead of schedule, thanks to early graduation from high school in the fall of 2018. He is now in his second season as one of the Gophers’ main defensemen.
Claudia Chang
Chang won three gold medals to lead the Edina High girls swimming and diving team to the championship in the 2019 State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota.
Brett Chorske
A huge season of improvement from Chorske was one reason the Edina High boys hockey team won state in 2019. He finished with 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.
Hannah Chorske
The daughter of former NHL player Tom Chorske is racking up the points as one of the leading scorers for the Edina High girls hockey team, which had won 12 straight games as of Christmas day. Hannah played for Edina’s state Class AA championship team last season.
Ben Copeland
The former Edina High boys hockey standout is skating for Colorado College as a sophomore forward. Last season Copeland was one of only two NCAA Division I men’s hockey players to score four goals in one game.
Nicole Copeland
One of the all-time greats in Edina High girls tennis, Copeland won state Class AA singles titles as a sophomore and a junior before finishing second to Eastview’s Karin Young in 2019. Copeland finished her career with five state team championships.
Maddie Dahlien
The Edina High girls track star had a remarkable 2019 state meet, winning silver medals in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. In addition, Dahlien was the leading goal scorer for the 2019 Hornet Lake co-champion girls soccer team.
Katie Davis
The Idaho native joined the Edina High girls hockey team last season and quickly became an impact player. She finished the season with 25 goals and a share in the state Class AA championship. Davis has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season.
Kevin Delaney
To a man, Delaney’s Edina boys hockey teammates said that he was the most improved player on last season’s state-championship team. Delaney scored 18 goals and added 14 assists for 32 points.
Andrew Enck
Enck’s high fielding percentage and ability to get on base helped the Edina American Legion Baseball team to second place at the 2019 State Tournament in Cold Spring. He also had key roles for the Edina High basketball and baseball teams.
Matthew Enck
The other half of the Enck twins middle-infield combo led Edina to the state Legion runner-up berth with his play at shortstop and his clutch hitting. He started at point guard for the Hornet basketball team.
Louden Hogg
The sophomore goalie stood tall in the net as Edina won the state Class AA boys hockey title with an overall record of 27-4-0.
Jacob Hutson
The returning All-Lake Conference center is the leading scorer for the Edina High boys basketball team this winter. He has accepted a scholarship offer to play for Loyola University in Chicago next season.
Jett Jungels
The Edina High boys hockey team won state with Jungels, the senior wing, as its leading scorer. He finished with 59 points on 30 goals and 29 assists.
Grace Kellar
In her sophomore season (2018-19), the former Edina High golf captain led the University of Minnesota women’s team in scoring average and won the program’s first Big Ten Golfer of the Week Award since 2015.
Peter Larson
The USA Junior National Team swimmer led Edina High to the state Class AA team title by winning gold medals in two individual events and two relays. Larson was named a high school All-American, based on his times at state.
Anders Lee
Among the best NHL players ever to come out of Edina, the former Notre Dame star is in his seventh season with the New York Islanders. He has 11 goals and 11 assists this season with career totals of 163 goals and 117 assists for 280 points.
Liam Malmquist
Edina High’s first-line right wing contributed to the Hornets’ state Class AA boys hockey championship with his scoring and playmaking. He amassed 58 points on 27 goals and 31 assists in his senior season.
Molly McHugh
McHugh joined the list of Edina’s all-time fastpitch softball greats in 2019 by leading the Hornets to their second consecutive State Tournament berth. She led the Hornets in hitting, while playing pitcher and shortstop.
Jack Middleton
The 2019 Edina High graduate made the All-Lake Conference boys basketball team for the second straight year. Middleton led the Hornets with a scoring average of 21.4 per game.
Amanda Mosborg
Mosborg, a former Edina High track and cross country star, won the MIAC individual women’s cross country championship with the Carleton College women’s team. The Knights were also the MIAC team champions in 2019.
Kelsey Neff
In her first season with the Edina High girls gymnastics team, Neff won the Section 6AA all-around championship.
Anders Nelson
In his freshman season with the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team, Nelson, the 6-foot guard from Edina, made the All-MIAC team and was named conference Rookie of the Year. St. Thomas won the MIAC title with an 18-2 record.
Mason Nevers
Edina’s first-line center was a key component in the Hornets’ drive to the state Class AA boys hockey title. He contributed 50 points on 18 goals and 32 assists.
Macy Nilsen
In her fifth varsity season with the Edina High girls basketball team, Nilsen led the Hornets in scoring and passed the 1,000 mark for career points. She was named All-Lake Conference for the third year in a row.
Genevieve Ovsak
Edina made its second straight trip to the State Softball Tournament in North Mankato with Ovsak as the primary pitcher. She was named All-Lake Conference and All-Section 6 for her pitching and hitting performance.
Shannon Petersen
The former All-Lake Conference softball player from Edina capped her collegiate career at Augustana as the starting first baseman for the NCAA Division II World Series champions. Petersen helped the Vikings compile an overall record of 61-11 in 2019.
Megan Phillip
The best female diver in Minnesota prep history helped Edina win the state girls swimming and diving title with her fourth consecutive state individual title at the University of Minnesota.
Morgan Richter
The senior captain led the Edina High girls cross country team to the state championship at St. Olaf College in Northfield. This winter, she is the captain and pack leader for the Hornet girls Nordic skiing team.
Maria Rickman
A three-sport endurance athlete for Edina High School, Rickman won the Athena Award as the Hornets’ most outstanding senior female athlete.
Hank Stechmann
Edina High’s All-State boys soccer goalie led the Hornets to the state Class AA title with a 22-0-0 record. In six playoff games (section and state), Stechmann allowed only one goal.
Will Swanda
Swanda led the Edina High boys soccer team to a 22-0-0 record and the state Class AA championship in 2019. At the end of the season, he was chosen a high school All-American. This fall, Swanda will continue his soccer career at Bethel University.
Sam Walker
The former Edina High skater, who was named Mr. Hockey of Minnesota in 2018, is one of the leading scorers for the University of Minnesota this winter.
Madeline Wethington
The Blake School girls hockey player from Edina won first-team All-State honors for the Bears during the 2018-19 season. Wethington, who was named Ms. Hockey of Minnesota, is now playing for the University of Minnesota women’s team.
