COVID-19 cases have emerged in five Eden Prairie School District schools, but district leaders are considering allowing students in grades two through six to return to daily in-person classes.
Superintendent Josh Swanson reported eight confirmed cases district-wide as of Sept. 28.
Despite the cases, Swanson said data shows that the city of Eden Prairie remains on the lower end for the spread of COVID-19 in Hennepin County.
“What we’ve seen is our systems are working,” Swanson said.
Although district leaders had been concerned about whether students would wear masks appropriately, he said that hasn’t been an issue. Students and staff members are maintaining social distancing, he added.
“We’ve been working really hard to make sure that we identify and isolate any cases so that we minimize transmission inside of those schools,” Swanson said.
Regarding social distancing, he added, “When you don’t have close contacts, you’re not having to quarantine or send other people home for extended periods of time. So, if we are not able to socially distance that may change the landscape for us.”
Currently, the district is using all in-person learning for kindergarten and first-grade students and a hybrid model for older students. In the hybrid system, students take turns studying in classrooms and learning online.
The district’s case rate fits with state recommendations for the secondary level to remain in the hybrid model, but it would allow all in-person classes at the elementary level.
Swanson said he is not recommending an immediate transition, but he continued, “What I am recommending, though, is that we start a process to consider that.”
The district should engage stakeholders in a discussion about the possibility, Swanson said.
“When we are able to make that transition, I want to make sure that it’s really smooth and very successful,” he said.
He suggested the district could set a date for a transition after gaining feedback, although he warned the case data could change plans for elementary schools.
“We don’t have a very long trend right now of that data being down in that realm,” he said.
He added, “If we have to make multiple transitions, it’s really tough on families, it’s really tough on staff to do that because everyone changes their routines and behaviors and supports, and so we want to make sure that we do this in a way that’s really respectful of everybody.”
While lunchrooms have been expanded into gymnasiums to allow better social distancing, Swanson said plans would need to be redesigned if all students in grades two through six attended in-person classes daily. Bus routes would need to change, and the district would also need to consider how to quarantine everyone in a classroom for 14 days when a positive case develops because social distancing would not be possible.
“If we move to in-person, we now will have close contact because we’re not able to maintain that 6-foot distance,” Swanson said. “If we have one positive case in a class, even if students don’t have symptoms and they feel fine, they still will be quarantined – and quarantine means no activities, no sports, no social things.”
The entire class would move into distance learning during the quarantine period.
Even if the district makes the change, he said, “It’s still not going to be a normal classroom environment because of how we’re going to have to run things.”
The district would not make a change without providing a date at least two weeks in advance so that parents and staff could plan accordingly. Thanksgiving could be one possible date for a transition, Swanson indicated. The district has up to five days this year that classes can be paused so that staff can make adjustments.
While Boardmember Holly Link said the community wants kids back in school for in-person learning, she said she has some hesitancy about the idea of increasing in-person classes amid the potential for the virus to spread later this year.
“As the community goes, so goes the school,” Link said. “When I think of the upcoming holiday celebrations and the gathering that people may be doing this year, I get a little concerned about rushing into something in between the holidays.”
While the district’s EP Online system allows any families who wish to use all distance learning to do so, Link asked if the program has enough capacity if more families opt to use it. Swanson indicated district leaders will seek to learn more about that issue when gathering input from parents.
Boardmember Terri Swartout cautioned of the possible in-person learning change for grades two through six, “It’s not going to be held to the same standard for health and safety for our young people or for our staff.”
Boardmember Veronica Stoltz observed, “It feels like when we move to in-person learning for our elementary students that the likelihood of having a quarantine incident becomes very high at some point.”
Swartout asked whether the district had considered how to continue with the hybrid model while slowly increasing the amount of time students spend in school.
Due to space limitations, Swanson responded that even bringing back one grade level would eliminate the ability to social distance. However, Swartout suggested that the district could consider adding in-person classes for second-graders on Fridays instead of using distance learning that day for all students in grades two through 12.
She still supported the effort to gather input on in-person learning, though. While she said the right timing for a transition still needs to be determined, Swartout said, “I feel like even going through this process is going to be so helpful.”
The board voted unanimously to support the administration’s plans for further exploration. More information is available on the district website, edenpr.org.
