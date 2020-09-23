Eden Prairie Schools will receive about $3.4 million in CARES Act funding, but district leaders urged caution about future finances.
On the positive side, the district’s last fiscal year ended this summer with a general fund balance increase of more than $170,000, significantly better than the deficit spending of about $265,000 the district had anticipated for the year.
“We worked really hard to try to mitigate the negative financial implications of COVID,” Superintendent Josh Swanson said. “This is an unpredictable time. We’ve not eliminated those, but we’ve mitigated a lot of those, and we have a lot of unknowns in our future as we go forward.”
Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger added, “We’ve been able to do a really great job with the funds. I think now we enter a different time, though, through this pandemic.”
The district may have to dip into the general fund’s fund balance, which was higher than expected at $17.6 million at the end of the fiscal year.
Pointing to a looming state deficit, Swanson warned, “It’s a time to be cautious.”
EP Online, the district’s new online-only educational program, will help provide some enrollment stability, noted Mutzenberger. Some students from outside the district have enrolled in the program.
The funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will help support the district’s finances.
“We’ve incurred significant expenses to prepare for this year, to prepare staff, to prepare buildings in order to open and launch the school year,” Mutzenberger said.
However, he warned, “Anytime we get money from the federal government, it comes with some hoops.”
The largest amount of the money, about $2.4 million, is part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund that must be spent by Dec. 30. The spending must be reasonably necessary and directly related to the pandemic. It can include cleaning supplies and disinfectant sprayers, screening and personal protective equipment, technology devices and internet access. Other uses can include professional development, tutors or mentors, translation services and school-age care for essential workers.
The district cannot have already budgeted for the expenses for them to be eligible for federal reimbursement. That rule could prove difficult since Mutzenberger noted the district did not receive the allocation until mid-August, after plans had already been developed and supplies purchased. District staff members are working with the Minnesota Department of Education to confirm eligible expenses.
“The last thing we want to do is turn the money back over and not utilize those for the district, and we’ll have a significant list in order to submit,” Mutzenberger said.
The other funds are more flexible and not subject to rules requiring the district to supplement and not supplant planned spending. The funds can be used for expenses dating from mid-March of this year through Sept. 30, 2022.
About $848,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund can be used for a variety of expenses, from sanitation supplies to providing technology and mental health support. Other allowable uses include addressing unique needs of the student population, coordinating long-term closures if needed, technology, summer school programming, activities necessary to continue to employ existing staff and efforts to respond to the virus and prevent its spread.
Mutzenberger compiled a list of eligible expenses, such as face coverings, thermometers, hand sanitizer, theater seat covers, drinking fountain caps, alcohol wipes for devices, band instrument covers and many other supplies. The list also includes reserve teachers, staff health screenings and staff professional development. The district has provided funds to principals to use as they see eligible needs arise at school sites.
About $147,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds could be used for technology, like broadband access, hotspots and devices for students and staff, and for summer school programming, including transportation and student-to-staff ratios of six-to-one.
Eden Prairie Schools would have to share some funding with nonpublic schools if they sought it, Mutzenberger said. However, he said none in the district have requested funds. If the district or nonpublic schools in the district did not spend all of the money, the funds would be distributed to other schools in the state.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy, who pointed out that Congress approved the CARES Act in March, suggested that the board may have passed a different budget if it had known about some of the funding restrictions.
Mutzenberger said district administrators had anticipated that the Coronavirus Relief Fund money would cover expenses into 2022 like the money from the other funds.
“We didn’t realize those were going to have such a short timeline,” he said.
Budgeting from the fund over a matter of months could be difficult, Board Chair Elaine Larabee said.
“Today, in September, we can identify what we think we’re going to need and try to spend that money through the end of the year, but how confident are we that something’s not going to completely turn everything upside down and we won’t have what we need?” she asked. “It’s not that I’m not grateful for the money, but I just see the limitations in the time period being difficult, just from a planning standpoint, because we just plain don’t know what’s coming next.”
Mutzenberger said many of the expenses the district undertook to prepare for this school year will be eligible for reimbursement. He also said the district can stock up on supplies like hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies this calendar year for future use.
He said, “We’re building our inventory through this time as well, which is really beneficial.”
He also noted the district set aside $500,000 in its budget to deal with unexpected costs related to the pandemic.
He said, “We continue to learn through this.”
