Bids being sought for two other projects
While meeting last month, the Eden Prairie School Board accepted bids for two projects and approved the solicitation of bids for two more – all for work scheduled to be completed this summer.
The board on March 28 voted to accept bids for the replacement of the high school running track and a project that will provide for a “parent loop” in the parking lot of Oak Point Elementary. Also, bids were let for the replacement of a storage building at Central Middle School and the renovation of special education classrooms at Oak Point Elementary, Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion.
Running track
The bid by Bituminous Roadways in the amount of $1,116,560 was accepted by the board as the lowest bid on the track project. The track is located at Eden Prairie High School’s Aerie Stadium.
According to a staff report prepared for the board, the current track was constructed in 1998 during the construction of the stadium. The report states the average life of a track is 20 years, and that the existing track has required increasing maintenance since 2017.
The renovation will involve the removal and replacement of the running track and the areas designated for field events. In addition, the fence surrounding the track will also be replaced.
Other areas of improvement will include new pavement on the plaza and increased access to the existing green space.
A variety of funding sources will be utilized for this project, including money from long-term facilities maintenance revenue, along with budgeted general and capital funds.
Oak Point, Eagle Heights paving
The board accepted a bid of $135,651 from Minnesota Roadways for improvements to traffic flow located at the Oak Point, Eagle Heights lower parking lot. Minnesota Roadways submitted the low bid on the project.
This project will provide upgrades and space usage updates that had been deferred in the past.
According to the report to the board, “Oak Point and Eagle Heights Elementary Schools have seen an increase in students arriving to and departing from school in personal vehicles, resulting in increased traffic for buses, families, and the surrounding community. The current parking lot has one shared lane for vehicles turning left or right from the parking lot, leading to extended backups along Staring Lake Road and within the school parking lot.”
As part of the project, dedicated left and right turn lanes will be constructed to allow for turning onto Staring Lake Parkway.
The work will also improve access and visibility for pedestrians walking to and from school.
Bidding for middle school storage building
The board approved the solicitation of bids for a new storage building at Central Middle School, which will replace the building that was removed in 2020 in order to construct the recent classroom addition.
The new building “will be used to store new athletic equipment procured during the construction of the track and synthetic infield, in addition to existing track and field equipment and equipment used during physical education classes,” according to the board report.
The funding of this project will come from long-term facilities maintenance revenue and after a bid is approved, the project is slated to be completed this summer.
Classroom remodel
The solicitation of bids was approved for the renovation of two special education classrooms at Oak Point, Eagle Heights.
The classrooms are currently shared by three teachers and several paraprofessional staff members providing one-on-one services to students, the board report states.
The improvements will enhance access for the two classrooms and provide designated private spaces for students who require personalized attention, including an “ADA restroom and a powered lift to assist students in toileting functions,” the report states.
Funding for the project will come from long-term facilities maintenance revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.