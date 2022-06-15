eden prairie police

Included in the department’s May 27-June 3 reports were these incidents:

May 27 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Highway 62

- Found property on Valley View Road

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Could Drive; Evendale Boulevard; Singletree Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pioneer Trail

- Death investigation on Mount Curve Road

May 28 - Found property on Mitchell Road

- Drugs on Baker Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Shoreline Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Main Street

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway

May 29 - Drugs on Highway 62; Huntington Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive

- Burglary on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Death investigation on Duck Lake Trail

May 30 - Drugs on Dahlia Circle

- Disturbing the peace on Kathryn Court; Magnolia Trail

- Theft on Eagle Ridge

- Found property on Neill Lake Road

May 31 - Death investigation on Cobblestone Way

- Burglary on Overland Trail; Frontier Place; Cedarcrest Drive; Acorn Ridge; Overland Trail

- Harassing communication on Technology Drive

- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive; Technology Drive; Joiner Way

- Tampering with a vehicle on Frontier Place

- Theft on Prairie Center Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on Morgan Lane

June 1 - Drugs at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Highway 62

- Found property on Valley View Road

- Lost property on Mitchell Road

- Theft on Kensington Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; City West Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Ridgewind Road

June 2 - Disturbing the peace on Riverview Road

- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

June 3 - Burglary on Frontier Place

- Theft on Bennett Place; Glory Lane

