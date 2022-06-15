Included in the department’s May 27-June 3 reports were these incidents:
May 27 - Weapons offense at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Highway 62
- Found property on Valley View Road
- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Could Drive; Evendale Boulevard; Singletree Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pioneer Trail
- Death investigation on Mount Curve Road
May 28 - Found property on Mitchell Road
- Drugs on Baker Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Shoreline Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Main Street
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway
May 29 - Drugs on Highway 62; Huntington Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Flying Cloud Drive
- Burglary on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Death investigation on Duck Lake Trail
May 30 - Drugs on Dahlia Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Kathryn Court; Magnolia Trail
- Theft on Eagle Ridge
- Found property on Neill Lake Road
May 31 - Death investigation on Cobblestone Way
- Burglary on Overland Trail; Frontier Place; Cedarcrest Drive; Acorn Ridge; Overland Trail
- Harassing communication on Technology Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Prairie Center Drive; Technology Drive; Joiner Way
- Tampering with a vehicle on Frontier Place
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on Morgan Lane
June 1 - Drugs at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Highway 62
- Lost property on Mitchell Road
- Theft on Kensington Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; City West Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Ridgewind Road
June 2 - Disturbing the peace on Riverview Road
- Disorderly conduct on Singletree Lane
June 3 - Burglary on Frontier Place
- Theft on Bennett Place; Glory Lane
