Included in the department’s March 25 through April 1 reports were these incidents:

March 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Baker Road; Anagram Drive; Washington Avenue

March 26- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court; Lilac Drive

- Found property at the intersection of Mels Way and Bryant Lake; Scot Terrace

- Damage to property on Plaza Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

March 27 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive

- Drugs on City West Parkway; at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494

- Theft on Barrington Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Bury Drive

March 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road; Pioneer Trail

- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail

- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Singletree Lane

March 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Mitchell Road

March 30 - Theft on Bluestem Lane; Aztec Drive

- Damage to property on St. Johns Drive

- Disturbing the peace on 78th Street

March 31 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive

- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive

April 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Golden Triangle Drive; Technology Drive

-Disturbing the peace on Sandy Point Road

- Theft on City West Parkway

- Trespassing on Viking Drive

- Harassing communication on Garrison Way

- Drugs on Dahlia Circle

- Assault on Den Road

