Included in the department’s March 25 through April 1 reports were these incidents:
March 25 - Tampering with a vehicle on Baker Road; Anagram Drive; Washington Avenue
March 26- Disturbing the peace on Hackberry Court; Lilac Drive
- Found property at the intersection of Mels Way and Bryant Lake; Scot Terrace
- Damage to property on Plaza Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
March 27 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on City West Parkway; at the intersection of Highway 212 and I-494
- Theft on Barrington Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Bury Drive
March 28 - Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road; Pioneer Trail
- Vehicle theft on Sherman Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Pioneer Trail
- Disturbing the peace on Anderson Lakes Parkway; Singletree Lane
March 29 - Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Mitchell Road
March 30 - Theft on Bluestem Lane; Aztec Drive
- Damage to property on St. Johns Drive
- Disturbing the peace on 78th Street
March 31 - Theft on Castlemoor Drive
- Trespassing on Flying Cloud Drive
April 1 - Tampering with a vehicle on Dahlia Circle; Golden Triangle Drive; Technology Drive
-Disturbing the peace on Sandy Point Road
- Theft on City West Parkway
- Trespassing on Viking Drive
- Harassing communication on Garrison Way
- Drugs on Dahlia Circle
- Assault on Den Road
