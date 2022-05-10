Included in the department’s April 29 reports were these incidents:

April 22 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road

- Theft on Baker Road; Anagram Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Glory Lane; Howard Lane

- Assault on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Prairie Center Drive

April 23 - Death investigation on Franlo Road

- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Welters Way; Grey Widgeon Place

- Disorderly conduct on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 24 - Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive; Dahlia Circle; Primrose Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Spring Road

April 25 - Vehicle theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with the mail on 192nd Avenue

- Window peeper on Westwind Drive

- Disturbing the peace on Settlers Way

- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway

April 26 - Found property at the intersection of Technology Drive and Mitchell Road

- Harassing communication on Valley View Road

- Burglary on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

- Theft on Bearpath Trail; Primrose Lane; Den Road; Chestnut Drive; Edenwood Drive

April 27 - Drugs on Village Woods Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Porchlight Lane

- Threat on St. Johns Drive

- Harassing communication on Overlook Trail

April 28 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Valley View Road; Viking Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Summerhill Drive; Evener Way; 76th Street

April 29 - Burglary on Frederick Place; Mere Drive

- Found property on Beverly Drive and Sky Lane

- Theft on Sherman Drive; Gristmill Ridge

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Anderson Lakes Parkway; Viking Drive; Undestad Street

- Harassing communication on Cortland Road

- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Equitable Drive

