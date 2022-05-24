Brighter Days Family Grief Center, an Eden Prairie-based nonprofit focusing on bringing families back together after the death or terminal diagnosis of a loved one, recently completed Milestone Anniversary fundraising efforts where more than $105,000 was donated.
Carolyn Kinzel, the president and founder of the center, located at 15764 Venture Lane, provided a recap of the drive through a press release. The donations provided through the fundraiser will benefits more than 300 families.
“The amazing part of our ‘Embrace-A-Family’ program is that community members can feel as though they are doing something tangible for a grieving family,” Kinzel stated in the press release.
“The overwhelming community response is a perfect example of how deeply people want to support grieving families, but often don’t know the best way to do so. What this program does is provide not only immediate financial support for groceries, gas, and necessities, but more importantly, hope that their community is surrounding them and lifting their family up during such a painful time.”
For instance, one family received a gift card to help with groceries and bills after losing both parents. Another donor, Kinzel stated, stepped in to offer a flight for a young adult to come home from college over Mother’s Day after losing her mother unexpectedly.
“Our hope is to see more of our local based organizations (churches, schools, banks, rotaries) to bring the ‘Embrace-A-Family’ program into their workplace as a way to provide continual support for grieving children and families,” Kinzel wrote. “The concept is somewhat like Toys for Tots, where people can stop in to drop off donations and employees can also bring in their own donation during a certain period of time. We provide the literature and donation box so it’s a convenient but very meaningful way for organizations to do community outreach.”
