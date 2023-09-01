David Ivey
Buy Now

Eden Prairie quarterback David Ivey (3) checks out his options as the Eagles down Buffalo 48-7 in the season opener.

When the Eden Prairie High football team hosts Edina in the West District opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, the rivals come at the game from different prespectives.

Eden Prairie had a typical season in 2022, going to the final four in Class 6A before losing to Rosemount at U.S. Bank Stadium. Edina won a playoff game before losing in the second round.

  
Load comments