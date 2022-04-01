Drinking coffee while the sunlight is coming through the window, Gaby Moreano Wegscheid opened the doors of her heart to share her story.
Wegscheid was born and raised in the city of Quito, Ecuador, right where the line of the center of the earth crosses. She comes from a successful family with a high level of education and human values. Her parents, Patricio Moreano and Rubi Rodriguez, are recognized lawyers and professionals in their country and carry out a very important job within Ecuadorian society.
Wegscheid has always been very proud of her parents as well as her siblings — Maria Jose, who currently lives in Quito and serves as president of the country’s French alliance, and her brother, Juan Esteban, who lives with his family in Dubai and works as a visual arts and design teacher at an international baccalaureate school.
At 17 years old, and with the support of her parents, Wegscheid came as a foreign exchange student to study at the Wadena high school, where she met many students from Wadena and made many friends as a result of her charisma and good humor.
Upon returning to Ecuador, she finished her education as an English teacher and completed a master’s degree in intelligence development. She pursued her career with honors, standing out in her professional career in her hometown and at the same time became the mother of her eldest son, Martin, who now llives and works as a graphic designer in Quito.
In 2015, Wegscheid was interested in applying for a work visa in the United States so as to practice her profession in this country. After a long and complicated process of paperwork and protocols, she was accepted in the State of North Carolina where she was employed as a teacher in the Hispanic dual immersion program in kindergarten for two years.
During her stay in North Carolina, she received an invitation from her Wadena high school classmates to attend a high school reunion. She attended the reunion and also visited her host family with whom she lived with while in high school.
At the reunion, she reconnected with her classmates, especially with Brian Wegscheid. They begin a romance and a year later were married in North Dakota, where Brian lived at the time.
Since they were married, they have moved back to Wadena, where Brian works for Wadena County. They live a quiet and happy life with their son Sebastian, who is currently in 12th grade at Verndale High School and plans to attend Central Lakes College to study graphic design.
“I admire Brian a lot for being a hard-working and honest man with many values, and I feel lucky that he is my husband,” Wegscheid said.
Wegscheid currently pursues her career as an ESL English teacher at Long Prairie - Grey Eagle High School.
She has adapted to the community and she has made new friends. Wegscheid is also a great example for the immigrant community of someone who can achieve goals and dreams.
She supports new immigrant students and their families to adapt and develop academically with values and respect for the community and for this country. Wegscheid also enjoys participating in events that support inclusion in the community.
Her favorite hobby is spending time with her cat, Nacho, her dog Red, reading and traveling.
“We never stop learning” she said.
“Being bilingual is a great strength that has opened doors for me inside and outside my country,” she said.
