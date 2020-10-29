Monticello voters looking to vote prior to the Nov. 3 elections will have extra time to do.

Monticello City Hall, located inside the Monticello Community Center, will be open extended hours for voting. It will be open Saturday Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Open hours and phone numbers can be found here: https://www.co.wright.mn.us/974/Absentee-Voting-In-Person

