After upsetting Chaska 70-56 in the Section 2AAAA finals Friday, March 6, at Chaska, the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team is on its way to the State Tournament at Williams Arena.
The Eagles (18-11) will play second seed Farmington in the opening round at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The other first-round games are Hopkins vs. Cambridge-Isanti at 10 a.m., Stillwater vs. Park Center at noon and Lakeville North vs. St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m.
In the semifinals Friday, March 13, at Williams Arena, the first game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off and the second game will commence at 8 p.m. Eden Prairie would play the second game if it wins Thursday.
The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Williams.
Head coach Ellen Wiese called the section win over Chaska “special.”
Early in the season, the Eagles had lost a game at Chaska, so Wiese assumed the Hawks would be top-seeded and have home-court advantage if the teams met in the playoffs.
“Our fans were as loud as the Chaska fans,” Wiese said. “When we lost to them earlier, they had a 17-0 lead. This time, we got up 14-3, and we didn’t look back. The score might have been tied for one possession, but we never were behind.”
Five girls scored at least nine points for the Eagles. Senior forward Nneka Obiazor led the way for EP with 17 points and sophomore guard Myra Moorjani played one of her best games, finishing with 15 points. Natalie Mazurek scored 13, Nia Holloway added 11 and Destinee Bursch scored nine.
Mallory Heyer led Chaska with 23 points, but the only other Hawk in double figures was Kaylee Van Eps with 14 points.
“Heyer played a fantastic game,’ Wiese said.
Moorjani’s free-throw shooting late in the game closed it out for the Eagles. “She was 10-for-14 from the line,” Wiese said.
Other than that the best thing about the win was Eden Prairie’s ability to take care of the basketball. “We only had nine turnovers,” Wiese said. “And sometimes we have twice that many. It just all came together. We came into the game with a single focus - to win the championship.”
Wiese said she likes playing at Chaska even though the court layout is a home advantage for the Hawks and their fans.
“It is a fan friendly gym,” she noted. “You sit on the bleachers rather than a bench and you can feel the crowd.”
The coach added that winning the section title is “a dream come true.”
How did it happen?
“We played as a team, and we had a really good defensive game,” Wiese said. “The girls were selfless and played as a unit.”
Eden Prairie had one of the toughest schedules in the state this season with a double round-robin in the Lake Conference and tough non-conference opponents, including Chaska, Stillwater and Park Center.
“It is cool to see three teams from the Lake Conference in the State Tournament,” Wiese said, referring to her squad, No. 3 seed St. Michael-Albertville and No. 1 seed Hopkins.
The state favorite is obviously Hopkins (29-0). Going into Thursday’s round, Royals have a 61-game winning streak. Their leader is 6-foot senior guard Paige Bueckers, the McDonalds All-American.
