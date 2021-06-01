Farm Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.

Located from US Highway 71 in Eagle Bend, MN 2.8 miles east and north on County Road #22, then 1 mile east on County 22, then . mile south on 175th Ave., or 4.5 miles north of Clarissa, MN on County Road 11, then 1.5 miles west on County 22, then . mile south on 175th Ave. to farm #38296. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Recommended for you

Load comments