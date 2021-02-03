Submitted by Drue Fergison
Mr. Fruechte - Just as you had some questions for the Diversity Club, I have some questions for you.
1.Have you followed the School District’s proper chain of command in opposing the student-initiated Diversity Club to school leaders and/or the school board BEFORE it was approved by them. If not, why not? If so, then why are you writing this letter now in an apparent undercutting of your employer? Is this professional?
2.What is the true intent behind your letter? I see no motive other than trying to divide the community by “going public.” You, in part by playing the religion card and creating a false dichotomy between Christians and members of the Diversity Club, are blowing up an issue and essentially challenging readers to “take sides.” Let me be clear: This is not a question of free speech. It is a question of intent, motive, goal, outcome, and of what positive results you expected to achieve through your letter.
3.Your comments go against the District’s Code of Ethics: “Caledonia Public Schools expects all of its employees to be professional and represent the school in a positive manner. Employees are expected to: …..5. Provide and maintain a safe place for all people (students, staff, parents, and members of the public) associated with the school district….7. Be positive and polite with the public; and 8. Take the initiative to make our school district better.”
4.Your comments were intended to hurt. A coach, writing a letter in which you say you love all students, yet question their ability and motivation to effectively run a valid and approved student club, while at the same time ending with “I disagree with some of the things this group will stand for,” does not come across as supportive, but as threatening. If I were a student, especially a vulnerable one, dealing with, for example, my sexuality, and read this, I would feel attacked, ostracized, and very much like not wanting to be a part of the Diversity Club. I personally have a friend whose daughter at 13 killed herself in Kasson last spring, and your comments, Mr. Fruechte, illustrate just exactly WHY students do indeed need a Diversity Club.
5.In short, your letter goes against the District’s harassment policy: ‘ “Harassment” prohibited by this policy consists of physical or verbal conduct, including, but not limited to, electronic communications, relating to an individual’s or group of individuals’ race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, familial status, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation, including gender identity or expression, or disability when the conduct: 1. has the purpose or effect of creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working or academic environment….”
6.In your letter, you have shown us that you represent a pro-sports culture that undervalues non-sports extracurriculars, and that reflects the white, male, heterosexual privilege and status quo of our society - i.e., a non-diverse view.
7.Thank you for showing us exactly who you are and exactly why you should join the Diversity Club in order to better understand, empathize with, and gain compassion for people different from yourself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.