was born February 12, 1927, at Roosevelt Hospital in Hell's Kitchen, NYC, to Russell Conwell Olmsted+ (Civil Engineer) & Hazel Beebe Olmsted+ (Registered Nurse). Siblings were Peter (Louise+, Betty), Stephen+ (Simone+), and Nancy+. Dad's children, whom he considered his most important legacy, are Anne Estelle Olmsted, Lisa Lorraine Via (Matt Via), Donn Sanford Olmsted, Jr. (Jan Olmsted), Russell Conwell Olmsted, II, Candace Louise Wilhelm (Jack Wilhelm+), & Susan Marie Watts. Grandchildren brought him great happiness. They are Anne's April (Keith Vanderpool) & Heather (David Johnson); Lisa's Tiffany (Jason Johnston) & Lillian; Donn's Megan (Bryan Magerkuth) & Caitlin ( Jason Lippenberger); Russell's Emily & Rosalie (Shawn Opdahl); Candace's Maximillian and Mercedes; & Susan's Alex (born on Dad's birthday!), Sam, Finn, & Jake. When great-grandchildren arrived Dad was ecstatic. April has Viivi, Megan has Andrew & Alison, and Alex has Jayden. Dad loved his brothers' children immensely: Peter's Andy (Robin) & Rebecca (Ken); and Stephen's Stephen+, Sandra Moreano (Alex Moreano), Luke+, Mark (David Acuna ), & Erica Chatsworth (whom he nicknamed Miss Kissy). At Tenafly HS, he sang operetta & at Billard Academy he learned to sail. As he didn't want to miss WW II, he left school when his parents signed him into the US Navy. In the Pacific Theatre he served on the USS San Juan Jacinto as a top turret gunner. Afterwards he returned to Ballard Academy to obtain a diploma and his master sailing papers which he immediately put to use sailing from the West Coast to Australia as Captain. Dad was fearless trying new things. Throughout the course of his life he obtained his aviation maintenance certificate, flew as a flight engineer, pilot, expert at parts and supply, troubleshooter for FBOs. At 50, he certified at SCUBA. Working as Special Flight Supervisor in Saudi Arabia, he took up diving, spearing dinner, and harvesting black coral while conserving its reefs. He created numerous pieces of stunning coral jewelry. Everything interested him: books, music, trains, wine-making, bird watching & so much more—just as everyone interested him. At the age of 93 just a couple weeks short of his 94th birthday, Dad finally used up his nine lives (as Candace noted), spending the last days at the MLPS VA, dying on January 29, 2020. He was given a veteran's send-off. Generous to the last he donated his body to the University of Minnesota for research.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down
- Lenerds to host soft opening Feb. 7-8
- 3 charged in Fridley home-invasion robbery
- Rosemount City Council unanimously approves The Morrison
- Stillwater-based business thrives selling elderberry syrup
- Bloomington woman facing several felony charges following alleged December crime spree in south metro
- Maple Grove moves ahead with development concept near hospital
- Property at 13 and Diffley called ‘eyesore’
- Farmington City Council reviews Hy-Vee locker installation in downtown
- White House internship propels Novotny to major campaign roles
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s in a name? The answer is money as council prepares to interview firms who’d like to help city sell naming rights for the new arena, multi-purpose facility and Lions Park (3)
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (2)
- Loretta Waltman (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- LTE: Climate change is a dangerous reality (1)
- New presidential primary law needs amending ASAP (1)
- On-street bike lanes debated (1)
- Super contract takes center stage at ISD 110 meeting (1)
- Marie Bakke (1)
- LETTER: Writer isn’t concerned with ‘privacy’ in the presidential primary (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.