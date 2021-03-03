The DNR reports that many suspected cougar sightings have actually turned out to be glimpses of coyotes, house cats or even wolves. You’ll know it’s a cougar by how small the head is compared to its body and by its overall size: an adult cougar’s body is 4-6 feet in length and most grown males are about 150 pounds with the females at about 100 pounds. By contrast, coyotes top out around 50 pounds and average about 2 feet in length. Cougars also have tails that often measure just as long as its body.
Okay, I think I did see cougar—now what?
Any sightings of cougars should be reported as soon as possible to the nearest area wildlife office or conservation officer. The DNR also recommends snapping a photo of any tracks or other physical evidence. According to the DNR’s website, “Any physical evidence that could indicate the presence of a cougar will be investigated and proper steps taken to ensure public safety.”
What if I actually encounter one?
Cougars are non-confrontational animals, and the DNR recommends making yourself appear a threat: wave a hat or jacket, talk loudly and firmly and throw rocks or sticks at the animal to chase it away.
If actually attacked, hit the animal in the face and head with anything handy. Don’t run, crouch or lay down. Try and stay above the animal and give the animal a clear escape route.
