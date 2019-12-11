District 728 partners with Metropolitan Opera in New York, Elk River theater

The Elk River Area School District is a partner district with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the only partner district in the state of Minnesota, and one of only 53 in the country. The goals of the program are to provide students access to new opportunities in an equitable way, help cultivate the next generation of opera-goers, and increase participation in the arts.
This partnership provides curriculum to teachers in order to introduce students to the operas in the HD Live in Schools series, and tickets to the live broadcasts shown at the Marcus Elk River Cinema are provided free of charge to the Elk River Area School District.
