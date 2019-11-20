Pact is valid from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020
Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
While there were initial concerns about contract negotiations, the Independent School District 728 School Board approved a master agreement at a meeting on Oct. 28 reached between the School Service Employees Local 284, which represents custodial employees, and the district.
The agreement is valid from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021.
For the first year of the contract, those in the top step of the pay scale will see a wage increase of 50 cents. For the second year starting on July 1, 2020, everyone will get a 0.9% increase. The district also eliminated the first step in the salary scale to “keep competitive in the labor market,” said Timothy Caskey, labor relations and personnel service executive director.
Union members had expressed concerns earlier in the contract negotiations process about the 2.5% package increase compared to the 15% to 17% health insurance cost increase. Caskey said to address these concerns, the district increased its contribution to insurance by $45 per month per employee.
In addition, the agreement includes a 10% per hour increase for custodial employees who hold specialized licenses from the Department of Labor and Industry. Those with other specialist licenses will receive an additional 25 cents an hour.
“In order to promote people, you have to have those licenses – that’s a requirement of the job,” Caskey said. “So that helps us in terms of building our own people.”
Caskey said the changes to the agreement were minimal given “budget constraints,” but that union members understood that going into negotiations.
“There isn’t a district employee that wasn’t aware of the cuts we had to make,” Caskey said. “That affected everybody across the district.”
Custodial employees are essential to ensuring the district buildings are maintained, updated and fixed.
“All of our employees are valuable to us,” Caskey said. “Our custodians do a lot of good work in our schools. … They keep our schools running.”
