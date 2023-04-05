Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 residents will vote on a two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a May 9 special election.

Polling locations are open are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early in-person voting is available May 2-8 and absentee voting began March 24. Absentee voting applications can be accessed at district196.org/bond.

Load comments