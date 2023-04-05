Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 residents will vote on a two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a May 9 special election.
Polling locations are open are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early in-person voting is available May 2-8 and absentee voting began March 24. Absentee voting applications can be accessed at district196.org/bond.
Below is a list of the combined polling locations in District 196. Find one’s polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
- Berean Baptist Church: 309 County Road 42 E., Burnsville; Precincts: Burnsville 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17
- Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 16200 Dodd Lane, Lakeville; Precincts: Lakeville 12, 15, 16 and 18; Empire Township; Farmington 5
- Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley; Precincts: Apple Valley 1, 2, 3 and 4
- Bethel’s Rock Church, 14201 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley; Precincts: Apple Valley 5, 8 and 16
- Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley; Apple Valley 6, 12, 14 and 15
- ISD 196 District Service Center, 14301 Diamond Path, Apple Valley; Precincts: Apple Valley 9, 11 and 13
- Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; Precincts: Apple Valley 7 and 10
- Rosemount Community Center, 13885 South Robert Trail, Rosemount; Precincts: Rosemount 1, 3 and 5
- Hosanna Church Rosemount, 14401 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount; Precincts: Coates; Rosemount 2, 4, 6, 7 and 8; Vermillion Township
- St. Thomas Becket Church, 4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan; Precincts: Eagan 16; Inver Grove Heights 2, 11 and 12
- Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan; Precincts: Eagan 1, 2, 8 and 10
- Eagan Civic Arena, 3870 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan; Precincts: Eagan 5, 7 and 13
- Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan; Precincts: Eagan 4, 9, 11, 12 and 17
- Chapel Hill Church, 4888 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan; Precincts: Eagan 14, 15 and 18
