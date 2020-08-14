“It’s something nobody wants to talk about,” Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen noted when he convened a work session of the Big Lake City Council on Tuesday, August 4 to discuss how the Council might fill the city council seat vacated by the unexpected death of Councilor Rose Johnson.
And while some members of the city council would prefer to leave the seat open as a sign of respect for Johnson, who was allegedly murdered by her son July 23, State statutes don’t appear to allow for symbolic gestures.
Statutes require that a city council vacancy be filled by council appointment until an election is held. At question, according to City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt, is how long the City Council can wait before making the appointment. That’s relevant because the seat is up for election on November 3 and a special election prior to that date is not feasible because of constraints in scheduling a special election. That means that a person appointed to the council would serve less than three months before being replaced by someone elected to the seat on November 3.
The Big Lake Council was scheduled to receive more clarity on the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, August 13. Due to the Monticello Times going to press on Tuesday afternoons, coverage of that meeting is not reflected in this story. However, updates are available online at www.monticellotimes.com.
Members of the Big Lake City Council had strong opinions regarding the filling of Johnson’s seat. But before putting a plan in place, Councilors wanted to hear from Big Lake’s city attorney on the matter and also consider opinions from the League of Minnesota Cities and the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, which has governance over election issues.
An appointment of a temporary city council member could take a couple different paths. Current city council members could interview “candidates” who come forward with an interest in serving in the position, or the Council could “recruit” a person with prior experience as a councilor or member of a city commission who would have an understanding of the workings of the city government process.
In a round table discussion, Wallen led off by stating, “I’ve struggled with this for the last 1 1/2 weeks.”
“I initially preferred to leave it open, but I changed my mind,” Wallen said.
The Mayor said he would vote for an appointment, but not before seeking the opinion of the city attorney.
Council member Seth Hansen also favored appointing a council member as opposed to leaving the seat open up until the Nov. 3 election.
“But the smart thing is to consult the attorney,” he added.
Hansen made it clear that he would not support appointing someone who has filed to run for office in the Nov. 3 election.
“That gives an unfair advantage,” Hansen said.
Hansen said there may be people who previously served on the Council who might “step up to the plate” and help out.
Paul Knier said he would like to keep the seat open until November if possible.
“I’d like to honor Rose and keep her nameplate up there,” he said, looking toward Johnson’s place on the dais where she sat during regular city council meetings.
Knier said he consulted with the Secretary of State’s office and learned that a councilor elected in a special election takes office as soon as the results of election is certified, or canvassed. That could be just a number of days following the election.
Knier said he didn’t see an issue with leaving the seat open from a procedural standpoint if state statutes allow because he doesn’t see many split votes among council members.
“I bet you $1 we would have no 2-2 votes,” Knier said.
Scott Zettervall also supported appointing a temporary council member. He is in favor of interviewing candidates as opposed to recruiting a member so all on the council could have input in to who is serving.
“And it’s clear that we want to get the attorney’s opinion,” Zettervall said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
