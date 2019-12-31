Last month, a dispute between Houston County and a former employee was settled before going to trial, when the county agreed to a $60,000 “agreement and release” to end the matter. The facts of that legal battle have now come to light, thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Caledonia Argus.
On August 22, 2017 commissioners voted to hire Jennifer Egge as a probationary deputy auditor/license center clerk, effective September 5. In February of 2018, instead of transitioning to regular status, Egge’s probationary employment was extended by the county board following a closed-session meeting. She was subsequently terminated following another closed session on April 10 of that year.
On July 10, 2018, Egge filed a lawsuit against Houston County in district court, seeking to “remedy illegal retaliation in violation of the Minnesota Whistleblower Act.” The complaint included some 60 paragraphs on what Egge said had happened, and brought claims of wrongdoing by county staff, including being pressured to “lie under oath” about events occuring at the Auditor’s Office while she was there. Egge sought reinstatement, back pay, attorney’s fees, and damages in excess of $50,000 “to be determined at trial.”
Defendant Houston County answered the complaint in detail on August 23, contesting numerous points in the document. The county did not admit to any wrongdoing, and claimed that Egge’s extended probation and termination were based solely on her “work performance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.