Southhill Dental Group, 2850 Curve Crest Boulevard, will offer free care Feb. 2.
The practice is participating in statewide event where Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care for children in need on Feb. 5 and 6. The Minnesota Dental Association has nearly 1,000 dental professionals volunteering at more 50 clinics across the state for Give Kids a Smile.
Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office, according to a press release from The Minnesota Dental Association. No eligibility questions are asked, in an effort to remove any possible barrier to care.
Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, the release states. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.
During this time of COVID-19, extra precautions and safeguards are in place at Give Kids a Smile participating clinics. Dental clinics continue to follow guidance and protocols recommended by the CDC to ensure safety during appointments.
Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 80,000 children and donated services valued at more than $24 million over the past 18 years to Give Kids a Smile.
For more information about the Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile, visit mndental.org.
