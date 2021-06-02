Phyllis Rowena Traff, 93, of Brownsville, Minnesota, was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life for Phyllis will include a visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Both will be held at Zion Evangelical Church of Brownsville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.