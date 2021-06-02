Phyllis Rowena Traff, 93, of Brownsville, Minnesota, was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life for Phyllis will include a visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.   Both will be held at Zion Evangelical Church of Brownsville.  Burial will be in the church cemetery.  A complete obituary will follow.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Recommended for you

Load comments