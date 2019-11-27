Governor Tim Walz has issued a writ of special election to fill a vacancy in the office of state representative for the District 30A House seat in Sherburne and Wright counties.

The election is necessary following the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, which is effective December 6.

A special election to fill the vacancy will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. A special primary, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions for District 30A must be filed with the Minnesota secretary of state or the county auditor of Sherburne and Wright counties from Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

These special election dates allow for the new representative to be seated when the 2020 legislative session convenes on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

