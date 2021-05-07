Dark and stormy night

Hudson, Wisconsin — The Phipps Children’s Theater will present a madcap, comedic romp of a mystery, opening on Saturday, May 1 and playing until May 16th in the Black Box Theater at The Phipps.

This production will be performed with a socially distanced seating plan and will also be filmed by the River Channel for future broadcasts.

There are laughs a-plenty and personalities galore in this lighthearted romp of a mystery, according to a press release from The Phipps. Aunt Maggity, a horror novelist who lives up on an isolated mountaintop, keeps black widows in the bathroom, stuffed cobras on her writing desk, and a secret just under the surface.

When her four estranged nieces — Lavinia the C.E.O., Lola and Chloe, the NY fashion designers; and Francine, the amateur boxer — descend on her home for the reading of their parents’ will, everyone’s lives will turn upside down topsy-turvy.

From creepy spiders, suspense, and comedic chaos comes a sense of familial love, forgiveness, and what just might be the first happy ending in Aunt Maggity’s career.

