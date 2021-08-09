The 2021 Dakota County Fair in Farmington gives fairgoers free individual admission this year, but there are still charges for parking on site.
Organizers say this may entice fairgoers to return to the fair that was cancelled last year. Following is a list of special days at the fair.
Fair Special Days
• Kids Day: Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Many fun children’s activities, including Children’s Barnyard Tours every 30 minutes 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Military Day: Wednesday, Aug. 11 - Support Our Troops Haunted House organization will hand out 400 rodeo tickets to military personnel and their immediate family for the Aug. 11 Bulls n Barrels Rodeo. Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be picked up at the fair Information Booth. Bring a form or proof of service when picking up tickets.
• Senior Day: Thursday, Aug. 12 - Donuts, coffee and lemonade will be served under the Senior Day tent next to Ahlberg Hall in the morning. All are invited to listen to Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty in the Main Beer Garden while eating lunch from noon to 3 p.m.
• Public Service Day: Saturday, Aug. 14 - The Minnesota Brassholes Rockin’ Sheriffs band will perform 5-6:30 p.m. in the Main Beer Garden. The band members are sheriffs from all corners of Minnesota who embody a passion for music, entertaining and giving back.
