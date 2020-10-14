Dakota City Heritage Village citizens are seeing something strange as they complete their autumn chores.
Scarecrows waiving signs? Witches stirring brew? Scenes from popular 1900 stories come to life, alongside historic autumn chores, at this fall’s Dakota City Heritage Village Autumn Harvest drive-thru event.
Autumn Harvest is a free admission, family event. The event will be held from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 16 and 17 at 4008 220th St. W. Farmington.
Community members are asked to consider bringing a free will donation to help support Dakota City Heritage Village.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, community members must be inside a vehicle to enjoy this event. Walkers, bike riders, etc. will not be permitted to participate.
Visit www.dakotacity.org for additional information.
