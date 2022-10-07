If one were to name the worst governor in Minnesota history, who would it be? Although Minnesota has made great progress since statehood began in 1858, that progress was not a straight upward line. It has had its ebbs and flows, and those who serve during the downturns should be held responsible.
Arguably, at least by today’s standards, the worst governor in Minnesota history was Alexander Ramsey, Republican governor from 1860-1863. He presided over the war with the indigenous Dakotas in 1862, which resulted in the deaths of 358 civilians, 77 soldiers and 29 volunteer militia plus 150 Dakota in battle and 40 more by post-war execution. Granted, communications being what they were, Ramsey may not have known exactly what was happening in the Minnesota River valley.
At its core, the problems between the indigenous peoples and the mostly white settlers of European descent were about property rights and land ownership. The hunter-gatherer nomadic lifestyle of the Dakota conflicted with the settlers’ agricultural and commercial interests. Ramsey’s only solution was to remove the Dakota from Minnesota. He did what the settlers wanted, then left the governorship to serve 12 years in the U.S. Senate.
When the Great Depression began in 1929, Republican Gov. Theodore Christianson was in his third term. However, in 1930, he chose not to seek re-election. In 1932, he was elected to Congress and served two terms. Minnesotans apparently blamed other Republicans for their economic hardship.
Probably the worst governor of the 20th century was the almost forgotten Karl Rolvaag, a DFLer who served from 1963 to 1967. The 1960s were a time of serious social upheaval, which Rolvaag did not address. His accomplishments were few. At the time, Rolvaag was a practicing alcoholic.
Things were bad enough that the DFL endorsed Lt. Gov. Sandy Keith in 1966 over Rolvaag. Rolvaag then defeated Keith in the DFL primary before losing the governorship to Republican Harold LeVander. To his credit, Rolvaag eventually won his battle with Demon Rum, but he never again sought election.
That brings us to DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Few people would argue that the state is in better shape today than when he took office in 2019. To be sure, Walz did not cause the COVID pandemic nor did he kill George Floyd, two important factors in the state’s deterioration.
However, his record puts him near the bottom in terms of leading state government. In November 2019, it was discovered that state departments had violated state contract and spending laws 1,466 times, including more than 200 times in 2019 alone. More than $52 million was misspent. Among those violations was an overpayment of $29 million for opioid treatment to two Indian bands.
Meanwhile, student test scores underwent a steady decline under his leadership. The test scores were not all that high to begin with, but under Walz, the percent of students reading at grade level dropped 8.1% and those proficient in math dropped 11.4%. Regardless, his Department of Education has been busy politicizing the social studies curriculum, beginning in kindergarten.
While school performance slipped, drug overdose fatalities have gone straight up on his watch. The year before he took office, 636 Minnesotans died from overdoses. Last year, 1,286 died. Walz blames the pandemic for both the school performance and the overdoses. He claims that he saved about 2,000 lives with his economic shutdown that devastated small businesses across the state. And yet, if the drug overdose totals had simply held steady after his inauguration, another 1,147 Minnesotans would still be alive. In the same way, if the homicide numbers had held steady from 2018, instead of almost doubling, 191 more Minnesotans would be alive. The overdoses and homicides are only through 2021, so by the time this term ends in January, the number of lives saved may be a wash.
Perhaps the biggest flaw in Walz’ leadership is that when things go bad, he blames others. Most Minnesotans will remember that he let Minneapolis burn for three days before deploying the National Guard and blaming Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for not telling him what to do.
In the same way, the biggest scandal of his administration is the funneling of $268 million to meal-serving entities through Feeding Our Future, which let kids go hungry so the recipients of most of that cash could buy mansions, luxury automobiles and gold bar wedding gifts. After the FBI started making arrests, Walz blamed a judge for forcing the Minnesota Department of Education to continue paying the malefactors. The charge was false, but Walz wanted the judge investigated. Strong leaders take responsibility for everything that happens on their watch. The Minnesota Reformer reported that he was aware of the scandal for many months before the cash spigot was turned off.
Whether Walz’ opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen, can put together a better leadership team is unknown. However, when I asked Jensen during an interview, about Purdue Pharmaceuticals pushing addictive pain medications on physicians, he accepted ownership, saying he himself “unwittingly contributed to the problem.”
Money has poured into Walz’ campaign coffers and the polls all show him leading by more than the margin of error. I confess I don’t understand it, but I do understand that if he wins a second term, not much is going to change.
