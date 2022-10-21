This has to be the most unusual election cycle in any present-day American’s life. Weirdness abounds.
Let’s begin with President Biden’s suggestion that Vladimir Putin’s threat to nuke Ukraine is toying with Armageddon. It’s a fair observation as far as it goes.
But if that is truly the case, the question is why isn’t the United States mobilizing for such a possibility? Many believe, of course, that, should Armageddon arrive, all bets are off and every surviving person and family will be on their own. However, before the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse lead a parade down Main Street, the commander-in-chief could do a few things to prevent or prepare for the disaster.
The top priority ought to be bringing the U.S. military to a full state of readiness. Biden has been ousting people from the military for refusing COVID vaccinations. As of July 3, military.com reports, 40,000 National Guard and 22,000 Reserve soldiers were cut off from performing their military duties. Also, 1,148 active-duty soldiers were ousted.
Earlier this month, the Army reported it fell 15,000 recruits short of its annual 60,000 goal. Worse, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 71% of young Americans are unfit for military service because of obesity, educational deficits, criminal records or drug use.
Meanwhile, China’s President Xi continues to saber-rattle over Taiwan. In a Wall Street Journal column, Monday, Seth J. Jones, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote, “In nearly two dozen iterations of a Center for Strategic and International Studies war game that examined a U.S.-China war in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. expended all its joint air-to-surface standoff missiles and long-range precision-guided antiship missiles within the first week of the conflict. These missiles are critical because of their ability to strike Chinese naval forces from outside Chinese defenses.”
Part of the reason is that U.S. stocks of numerous weapons have been depleted to help Ukraine.
The U.S. Congress has only 90 members who served in the military, the lowest number since World War II and most likely in history. In Minnesota, one does not hear a peep from any congressional incumbent about the urgent need to build up our defenses in an increasingly hostile world, and yet all but 2nd District Rep. Angie Craig are expected to win easily next month.
In an effort to hold down gasoline prices, at least until after the election, Biden has drained the National Petroleum Reserve to a 40-year low. Given all this, one would think the least the president could do is distribute potassium iodide tablets to help relieve the effects of radiation poisoning.
Next, in the weird category, Republican Scott Jensen continues to wander off script in his campaign against incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz. This week, Jensen criticized Walz for bailing out on his National Guard career just before his unit was deployed to Iraq in 2005. The military draft ended just as Jensen was graduating from high school, so he never served. DFLers think that disqualifies him from commenting on Walz’ service.
While it is not hard to find sources disparaging of Walz’ military career, it makes little sense to go there when Walz has so many other vulnerabilities. For example, his adoption of California’s clean-car rules is nothing short of bizarre. Auto dealers hate them, but they won’t take effect until after Walz’ re-election bid for good reason.
They would require dealers to keep a certain number of electric-vehicle models in inventory. Walz knows nothing about running a car dealership, but imagine this scenario if the rules had been in place today: Gasoline prices soar followed by increasing Interest in electric vehicles. A buyer needing a new car today goes to a dealership looking for an EV. The dealer lets him test drive the vehicle he has to have in his inventory. The buyer wants to buy it, and the dealer says, “You can’t have it. The governor’s rule forces me to keep it in inventory. You can order one, and it might be here in six to nine months.”
Weird.
And last, in the weird category, is the news that NASA was able to blow up an asteroid 7 million miles from Earth. While asteroids that reach Earth usually crash in the wilderness or the ocean, each century or so, one causes major damage.
However, if our species can figure out how to deflect asteroids, one would think we could figure out how to dissolve or deflect hurricanes and tornadoes, which cause major damage every year. After all, progressive politicians keep claiming that they can change the climate.
Instead, we have progressives signaling their virtue by forcing us to buy electric vehicles without the infrastructure to maintain them, who shut down fossil fuel exploration and distribution while driving up the cost of heating our homes, keeping the lights on and commuting to our places of work.
It’s one thing to want to save the climate from overheating, but by promoting intermittent fuel sources like wind and solar to the exclusion of all other sources, and ignoring the steps needed to protect people from not only economic hardship but the harsh climate in which many already live, anyone should expect fierce resistance.
It’s just weird.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.