In this already chaotic, wacky year, nothing is more amazing than the general silence of the politicians on a big issue — illegal drug use — that continues to grow.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced last week that 1,286 Minnesotans died of drug overdoses in 2022, up 22% from 2021. Even more shocking, there were 10 nonfatal drug overdoses for every death, meaning there were approximately 38 drug overdoses every day in this state.
While it is true that about a third of the overdoses occur in Hennepin County, that is no reason for those living in Greater Minnesota to feel good. Overdose deaths grew faster outstate than in the metropolitan area.
How big is the problem? Bigger than either traffic deaths or COVID for Minnesotans under age 65. Last year, 497 people died on the state’s roads. With 85% of the state’s COVID deaths suffered by senior citizens, approximately 1,931 were non-seniors — and that is over 26 months.
Crime is thought to be a big issue this year, what with murders and car jackings increasing sharply. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety works on solving crime. The state Department of Health treats drug overdoses as a public health issue. If there were any political leadership from Gov. Walz or the Legislature, one would think they would be tracking to what extent criminal acts involve drug dealers and users. Are the homicides the result of turf battles among distributors? Are they the result of drug deals gone bad between seller and buyer? Are they the result of drug addiction causing bad decisions? Nobody knows.
There has long been a bias against the addicted, a blaming that they should have known better. However, most addicts get hooked as teenagers. Do any of you know of a teenager who has never succumbed to peer pressure? Have a cigarette. … Have a beer. ... Have a toke. … Here, try this. It’ll really make you crazy. …
When the overdose spike was reported, nobody, not Walz, not his Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington nor any legislative leader offered a plan to stop the inflow of illegal drugs. The only public official to speak out was state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who said it was important for users and first responders to carry naloxone, an opioid antidote. Like kidney dialysis, that’s a treatment, not a solution.
To date, the main government achievement is to prosecute drug companies, primarily Purdue Pharma, for pushing doctors to prescribe addictive oxycontin pills. Minnesota is expected to receive $300 million from that, spread over 18 years, to use for prevention and treatment. While obviously what has been done previously has been insufficient, it is unclear if that is only because of lack of resources. But again, public health officials are dealing only with consumers, not suppliers. The government should be focused on both.
Unfortunately, under President Biden, the U.S. border with Mexico is nearly non-existent. An estimated 2 million illegal immigrants have entered the nation this year. Everyone agrees that fentanyl is now the primary cause for the 35% spike in opiate overdose deaths. Of those 924 Minnesota deaths, 90% were caused by fentanyl. Much of the fentanyl is thought to be manufactured in China or Mexico, and then brought into the U.S. by the drug cartels who blend in with the immigrant flood.
On July 18, a rally was held at the state capitol, calling for the state to do more. The Legislature failed to pass tougher criminal penalties for fentanyl because it could not agree on whether possession, not just dealing, is a crime. What is missing in that debate is, if a person is in possession of illegal fentanyl, that person has a problem. They need to go either to treatment or to jail. Our elected officials and their appointed bureaucrats should be able to figure out how to make that happen.
Meanwhile, in a related issue, the DFL has smugly noted how they were able to slip the legalization of THC-infused edibles into a Health and Human Services bill. The Republicans apparently did not understand or even read the bill. THC is a hemp-derived chemical that gets one high. This is another step toward the DFL’s goal of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.
The reason the DFL wants pot legalized has nothing to do with health. It has to do with the fact that two political parties that want to legalize recreational marijuana have reached major party status in the state. DFLers think this has caused them to lose a few seats in the Legislature.
The American Medical Association continues to oppose the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, because it believes that legalization increases traffic fatalities, exposures reported to poison control, emergency department visits and cannabis-related hospitalizations. Other sources, believe that marijuana use among teenagers whose brains are still developing, can lead to paranoia or other mental illnesses.
Marijuana remains the gateway drug to other illegal substances like meth, cocaine, heroin and other opiates. Instead of increasing the availability of mood-altering drugs, it’s time to start asking Minnesota’s elected officials why an increasing number of Minnesotans can’t get through life without a permanent or periodic buzz on and what they intend to do about the fentanyl flood.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
