During the first half of the year, Republicans were crowing that the 2022 election would result in a wipeout of the Democrats. Many incumbents were dreaming of who would chair which committees in Congress and the state legislatures. Candidates for governor were wondering about department head staffing.
After all, the Democrats had nothing. The economy was in shambles because child care was overregulated and too expensive to lure parents back into the work force, inflation was out of control and crime was rampant. None of that has changed.
But then came the Supreme Court ruling on abortion and the school shooting in Uvalde. Texas. While abortion and guns are issues on which most voters made up their minds long ago, those issues made Democrats angry instead of resigned, increasing donations and volunteer activity. That is certainly the case here in Minnesota.
The Republicans last controlled the governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature simultaneously in 1970. It is fair to say the DFL’s fingerprints remain on any challenges this paradise of the north still faces — things like a third of the children being unable to read at grade level, the state’s largest city becoming a free-fire zone, and the growing difficulty of finding anyone who wants to become a law enforcement officer in a state where all police are assumed to be guilty of something, unless their body cams prove otherwise.
Regardless, the Republicans have not yet proven to the majority of Minnesotans that they can handle the responsibility of governing. In particular, the party has run an amateurish operation against the DFL’s professionalism when it comes to elections. Ten years ago, the GOP was near bankruptcy because of mismanagement. The hole left was so huge that the party has had difficulty crawling out of it.
All one needs to do is look at the coffers of the various campaigns to realize that a great reversal of fortune for either party in Minnesota is unlikely. The smart money continues to bet big on the Democrats, while Republicans keep shredding anyone who questions if Donald Trump is someone other than the Second Coming.
A review of the candidates’ reports to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board tells the story. While raising the most money is no guarantee of victory, here are some examples of why the DFL is sitting somewhat comfortably in the driver’s seat:
• Gov. Tim Walz leads all candidates in the state from either party with $4,980,781 cash on hand as of July 20. That’s almost four times what his Republican opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen, has.
• DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has raised three times the money of his GOP opponent Kim Crockett, and has almost nine times the cash on hand.
• Republican attorney general candidates Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow are trying to survive the Aug. 9 primary. Incumbent DFLer Keith Ellison has raised almost double what Schultz has raised and almost triple Wardlow’s contributions. While the Republicans have to spend now to survive, Ellison is sitting on almost five times as much cash.
• The only statewide race where the Republican has outraised his opponent is the race for state auditor. Ryan Wilson has raised 2.5 times what his opponent, DFL incumbent Julie Blaha, has raised, but his total is only $173,592, still not enough to run a high-profile statewide race. The only statewide Republican candidate who has raised less is Crockett. Blaha will be swept along on the blue tide of Democrat dollars.
• In the races for Minnesota’s eight congressional seats, it is good to be an incumbent. Every incumbent, DFL or Republican, has raised the most money in their district, and Sixth District Republican Rep. Tom Emmer leads the group, having raised 75 times the amount as his DFL opponent, Jeanne Hendricks. He is sitting on $1.1 million in cash, 88 times what Hendricks still has. However, overall, the DFL congressional candidates have raised $2 million more than the Republicans and have $3.3 million more in cash than their GOP opponents.
• The DFL has a combined $3 million more than the Republicans available in just the funds raised by the state parties and the state House and state Senate caucuses.
• The funding of the 67 state Senate campaigns gives the DFL an advantage of $142,572. However, the funds from the caucuses and state parties can be moved around where needed. Hundreds of thousands will be spent on key legislative races.
• Spending by organizations independent of candidate campaigns, also gives the DFL an advantage. Independent spending on the four statewide races, mostly by Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, favors the DFL by $277,838.
Overall, the DFL has much more money than the Republicans, which it will spend not only on its candidates, but also on a massive get out the vote effort that will ensure every DFL voter goes to the polls. In the non-presidential elections, typically 20% to 30% of voters from the previous presidential election don’t show up. The president’s party usually takes a beating. That’s not how 2022 is shaping up in Minnesota.
One cannot predict with certainty how any individual race will turn out or if altering the balance of power will improve things, but one thing is certain: Things won’t change if the same mix that created the problems remains in charge.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
